TNT’s 6-Season Crime Show is About to Return to Streaming (& It’s Free)

Fans of crime television shows have a lot to choose from, but there is about to be a chance to see one of the better TNT additions to the genre for free on streaming. Shows like Law & Order and the One Chicago lineup have a lot of options to watch those popular shows. They are all available on Peacock since they are NBC shows, but they are also regularly streaming on major services, such as Hulu. Other popular crime dramas like Criminal Minds are also usually easy for fans to find. That said, there are smaller crime dramas that have large fan bases, but they often disappear for months at a time from streaming.

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Major Crimes, which aired for six seasons on TNT, is coming to streaming on Pluto TV on June 1st, which makes it free for fans to stream. Not only that, but this is the only place it will be streaming, meaning fans of the show can finally rewatch it without paying anything extra.

Why You Should Watch Major Crimes on Streaming

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Major Crimes started its life as a spinoff series of The Closer. The original series stars Kyra Sedgwick as Brenda Leigh Johnson, a CIA-trained interrogator who has a reputation as a “closer,” meaning someone who not only solves cases, but also obtains confessions that lead to convictions. When Sedgwick decided it was time to end the show after seven seasons, six episodes were added on to the end of the season for a possible spin-off launch. This had Mary McDonnell star as Captain Sharon Raydor, the head of the Major Crimes Division. The series got a 10-episode first season order.

The plot of the new series saw Brenda Leigh Johnson leaving the LAPD, and Captain Raydor was tasked with assuming her former post to try to solve the crimes that seemed so easy for her predecessor. It was set up to fail, as Sedgwick was a big reason people watched The Closer. The fact that Major Crimes lasted for six seasons and 105 episodes showed how great McDonnell was as her replacement.

The critical response was generally favorable, with most critics saying that McDonnell’s performance was different enough from Sedgwick’s to make it feel like a different show, despite many cast members appearing on both. Major Crimes also added some darker moments, including the most shocking death imaginable in the final season, and it is well worth watching. The good news is that, for anyone who hasn’t seen it, it is about to be free to watch on Pluto TV.

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