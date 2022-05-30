Tom Swift Series Premiere Photos Released

The CW has released photos from the series premiere of Tom Swift, "…And the Liftoff to Saturn". The debut of the highly anticipated Nancy Drew spinoff will take place on Tuesday, May 31st. Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular character, a brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and wealth who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle while fighting to stay one step ahead of a group that's determined to stop him. You can check out the official premiere synopsis below and then read on for the photos.

"SERIES PREMIERE – As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming TOM SWIFT (Tian Richards) is a man who many men would kill to be or be with – a man with the world in the palm of his hand. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. On his whirlwind quest to unravel the truth, Tom finds himself fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale cabal hellbent on stopping him. Anton Cropper directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau and Cameron Johnson."

Tom Swift debuts on Tuesday, May 31st at 9/8c on The CW.