Tomb Raider’s Final Season Reveals First Trailer (And It’s Premiering Very Soon)

Tomb Raider fans have a lot to be excited about at the moment, as not only is the acclaimed 2013 Tomb Raider now on Nintendo Switch 2, but those who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium can now access the celebrated Tomb Raider: Anniversary as part of the catalog. It gets even better though, as the new (and sadly final) season of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft just received its first trailer, and if you thought season 1 was big, season 2 looks to leave season 1 in the dust.

Netflix revealed the first trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2, and if you were looking for the series to up the stakes in what feels like every conceivable way, you absolutely got your wish. Tag team adventuring? Check. Danger on a global scale? Check and check. Supernatural powers causing havoc? Check check check. The best part is that the season is right around the corner, as season 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 11th, and you can watch the full trailer below.

In season 2, Lara (once again voiced by Hayley Atwell) will be teaming up with her friend Sam to retrieve a set of stolen African Orisha masks, but there’s much more to the masks than originally thought. Lara and Sam will soon come face to face with just how powerful these masks are and the secrets they hold, and they will have to figure that out while also keeping the masks out of the hands of a billionaire who wants that power for herself.

As you can see in the trailer, that power can perform some amazing feats, but it can also spell doom for our world. That said, any adventurer would love to have the ability to teleport, and that is just one of the many things these masks can do. If they fall in the wrong hands though, it’s going to get ugly fast, so Lara will need to look to some unexpected allies for help.

Showrunner Tasha Huo teased Lara’s evolution from season 1 to season 2, and a heavy focus will be Lara’s ability to move from her more lone wolf mentality to accepting more help from others.“So Season 1, thematically, is about Lara embracing how her dad dealt with grief, which was isolating,” Huo told Tudum. “When we meet Lara, she’s very isolated … As we get into Season 2, we’re trying to build Lara’s team over the course of the show, so she goes from isolated hero, who only wants to do things on her own — a lone wolf — to realizing, Actually, I have this really cool team behind me.” You can check out the official description for season 2 below.

“When adventurer Lara Croft discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam to retrieve the precious artifacts. Lara’s thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodges the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine.”

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 will be the final season of the series, and will debut on Netflix on December 11.

