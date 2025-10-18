Tomb Raider Game Delayed 3 Days Before Release

A Tomb Raider game has been delayed three days before its release on October 18. Now the release won’t be coming until November 18. If you are on PC, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, or any Xbox console, the good news is that this bad news doesn’t concern you because the release in question is limited to PS4 and PS5. And that is because the new release is an emulated PS2 classic.

The 2020s have not been very kind to Tomb Raider fans, as you may know. Unless you count re-releases or mobile games, there actually hasn’t been a new Tomb Raider game since 2018, when Shadow of the Tomb Raider was released. There is a new game in development, but it is supposedly having serious development issues. If this is true, it will still be a while before a Shadow of the Tomb Raider follow-up releases. Thankfully for fans of the action-adventure series, there are plenty of games to revisit in the meantime. In the spirit of this, Tomb Raider Anniversary was supposed to come to PS4 and PS5 on October 18, but it has just been delayed to November 18.

A Very Strange Delay

What’s odd about this last-second delay is that there has been no word from Crystal Dynamics on the matter. The only reason we know this is because the game’s PlayStation Store listing has updated the release date. This leaves room for the possibility that this is an error, but this is unlikely.

About the Game

For those who do not recognize this name, Tomb Raider Anniversary is a remake of the first-ever 1996 Tomb Raider game. Released in 2007 by Crystal Dynamics, Buzz Monkey Software, and Eidos Interactive, initially only on PC and PS2, the remake was, at the time, the worst-selling game in the series up until this point, despite selling well over a million copies. And considering it earned an 81 on Metacritic, this was always a little odd. To date, the 2007 release has never been playable on PS4 or PS5, but this is going to change next month, assuming there isn’t another delay.

Meanwhile, if this nostalgic PlayStation release doesn't tickle your fancy, the good news is it's not the only one coming soon. In fact, just next week, a PS1 classic is set to return on PS4 and PS5.