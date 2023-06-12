ComicBook Nation: Transformers Rise of the Beasts Review, Witcher 3, and Secret Invasion's First Five Minutes

The ComicBook Nation Crew gives their full review of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and then breaks down the new trailer and all the new details for The Witcher season 3. We then dive into the new footage from Marvel's Secret Invasion, DC's picks for their new movie Superman and Lois Lane, and this week's biggest comics!

Transformers; Rise of the Beasts Review

(Photo: PARAMOUNT)

In his review of Transformers 7, ComicBook.com critic Liam Crowley wrote that Rise of the Beasts is just the start of an exciting new era for Transformers movies:

Transformers has always been about spectacle, and Rise of the Beasts delivers on all accounts. The action is pulse-pounding. The relationships are heartfelt. The threat is palpable and, most importantly, it leaves the franchise in the most intriguing position it has been in in years. The summer movie season has been in full throttle for just over a month, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts sends that popcorn blockbuster momentum into full gear. Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The Flash SPOILER-FREE Reactions

We also dropped our initial reactions to DC's The Flash this week – be sure to subscribe to ComicBook Nation YouTube so you never miss out!

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

(Photo: Prdoucer Pete)

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!