Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Teases Future Crossover With SPOILER

Paramount Pictures has finally released their next big film in the Transformers franchise after 2018's blockbuster hit Bumblebee. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts acts as a soft reboot of Michael Bay's interpretation of the franchise and introduces a bunch of new characters, both human and robot. Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback lead the film, and from everything we've seen in the trailers, things are going to be action-packed. While reviews for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts have been pretty mixed, audiences around the world are responding to the film pretty positively. The latter of which must be because of that massive G.I. Joe tease at the end of the film. Director Steven Caple Jr. recently had the chance to chat with Variety, and he teased the future crossover.

"I was behind the directing chair, and the kid in me was like, 'What do I want to see next? How could we have a sense of direction as to what's going to happen?'" Caple Jr. revealed to the trade. "As the battle gets bigger, we can expand the universe and we might need other entities and groups. The Joes are just really cool and I would love to see what I could do with them. There are sections of the Joes that haven't been utilized and characters that have never been touched, and I'm excited about that. I will say this about what's next: We have spent a lot of time on Earth and I'm curious as to what else is out there."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Learned From the Bumblebee Movie

2018's Bumblebee was the most-loved Transformers entry before Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Steven Caple Jr. obviously saw the comments about how much the fans loved this and all the strange elements of the Transformers mythos and worked hard to get it all in there. However, it's a delicate balance to bring in that kind of action and spectacle while still having that human emotion quality that characterizes the best Transformers stories.

"People really loved the heartfelt story of Bumblebee, but some of the core fan base wanted a more intense experience, so when we set out to make this movie, our goal was to combine heart and spectacle, and to make sure those two sides served each other well," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously said in the media. "This film has the enormous scale that the Transformersfilms are known for and the intimacy of Bumblebee in terms of the relationships. It's just a really big experience in every way possible."

What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts About?

Paramount Pictures describes the film as follows, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which premieres on June 9th, is the seventh movie in the live-action Transformers franchise. Inspired by the fan-favorite reboot of the series, the iconic Beast Wars, the movie is a globetrotting adventure set in the 1990s complete with an era-specific soundtrack. Peter Cullen returns to voice Optimus Prime in the new movie, appearing alongside other Autobots and Decepticons including Bumblebee and Pete Davidson as Mirage. Other factions from the Transformers franchise like the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons will also appear, with Ron Perlman set to voice the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal. Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr. the film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback on the human side with Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh voicing the Maximal Airazor."

