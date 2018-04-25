‘Transformers: Power of the Primes’ Trailer Released, Featuring Mark Hamill and Ron Perlman

Machinima has released the official trailer for Transformers: Power of the Primes, the latest installment of their Prime Wars Trilogy, featuring characters who would be on-model with the original Generation One Transformers.

“I’m a Generation One fan, always have been for many reasons, obviously,” franchise star Peter Cullen, who plays Optimus Prime, told ComicBook.com. “It’s the beginning and a successful beginning and a continuing journey of success. Generation One, to see it all happening that way again, reminds me sentimentally of the old days. The only thing missing is the cast; I don’t work with the full cast the way that we used to. I miss the days when we would have laugh attacks and production would shut down for five or six minutes due to everyone laughing so hard they couldn’t stop. Those were the days that I cherished.”

The trailer provides a first look at some of the incredible voice-talent making their debut in Transformers: Power of the Primes including Ron Perlman, WWE Superstar Samoa Joe, Mikey Way from the rock band My Chemical Romance, and Jaime King (Star Wars: The Clone Wars). They join returning cast members Mark Hamill, who made his debut as Megatronus in the finale of the second chapter of the trilogy, Transformers: Titans Return, Judd Nelson, who is voicing a character new to the trilogy, Rodimus Cron, Wil Wheaton as Perceptor, DashieGames as Menasor, MatPat as Swoop, and Rob Dyke as Devastator.

Transformers: Power of the Primes launches May 1st worldwide on Verizon’s family of media properties including Tumblr, go90 and select Oath properties – except in China, where it airs on Sohu.com, and Japan. This third and final chapter of the digital series features 10 episodes at approximately 11 minutes per episode.

