True Lies TV Series In The Works Starring Shameless’ Steve Howey

A True Lies TV series – based on the cult-hit Arnold Schwarzenegger action-comedy film from the ’90s. News True Lies was getting a TV reboot at CBS broke earlier this year, only for that progress to be interrupted by a delay soon after the series was first announced. Now the news is out that the True Lies TV series has cast Steve Howey as one of its leads. Howey will play the role of Harry, which Schwarzenegger played in the original True Lies movie. This version of Harry will be much like the original version, if the following description is anything to go by:

“Howey will star as Harry, the role played in the film by Arnold Schwarzenegger,” Variety says. “The character is described as a benign, play-it-safe, seemingly risk-averse computer salesman and devoted family man, married with two kids. But in reality, Harry is an undercover operative, a first-class spy working for a covert U.S. Intelligence organization.

Like the film, Harry’s unfulfilled suburban wife is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage. The wife role, which was played by Jamie Lee Curtis in the film, has yet to be cast.”

When the True Lies TV series was originally announced, we also got this synopsis:

“Shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy, an unfulfilled suburban housewife is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage.”

Steve Howey is best known for playing the role of Kevin in Showtime’s Shameless. He’s the right amount of a known (and fan-approved) quantity who is still up-and-coming enough to really grow into this particular role and carry the series. It will be pivotal to see which actress gets cast in the Jamie Lee Curtis wife role opposite Howey.

The True Lies reboot‘s latest creative team includes Burn Notice creator Matt Nix writing the pilot and executive producing the series for Flying Glass of Milk Productions; Anthony Hemingway directing the pilot and also acting as EP; with the original movie’s director, James Cameron, also acting as an EP through Lightstorm Entertainment. Other producers include Charlie’s Angels director McG. 20th Century Studios is producing the series, which will air on CBS platforms.

This True Lies TV series does not yet have an air date.