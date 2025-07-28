South Park Might Actually Be In Danger of Being Cancelled This Time

South Park has always toed the line in the way it has pushed itself to the point of potential legal action, but it might actually be in danger of potentially being cancelled this time after Season 27’s wild premiere. South Park made its return with new episodes two years after the previous season came to an end, and it premiered with one of the most controversial episodes in the series to date. Taking on United States President Donald Trump and changes he has made since taking office for a second time, South Park really went for broke in how far they took their jokes.

It’s not just the jokes about Trump that really got hammered home, the greater focus of South Park Season 27’s premiere was the fact that Paramount has been in the midst of major legal issues with both Trump and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone in the months leading up to the new season. This had the episode openly discussing whether or not a future is possible for the series moving forward, and that might end up being a reality if any more legal action were to take place.

What’s Going on With South Park?

The final moments of South Park‘s Season 27 premiere had both Cartman and Butters waiting for death as their real voice actors, series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, telling each other that they love one another as they wait for the end. This had fans wondering whether or not this was actually the creators bracing for a potential end of the series, and it seemed likely given the fact that they were openly bracing for some kind of major lawsuit given the context of the episode itself. Even noting that Trump had previously sued CBS (a network owned by Paramount) in the past.

Jesus Christ appeared in the episode to also bluntly mentioned cancellation of programs like The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Paramount’s other issues, and one of these factors could end up leading to a truncated ending for South Park after all this time. Even more so, the episode itself also saw Parker openly question (as Cartman) how to even continue the series in a world where its satire and criticism won’t be as easily read or heard as seen in years past.

Will South Park Be Cancelled?

While Parker and Stone mentioned during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 that they don’t know what they’re going to do for the next episode of the series (and even gone as far as filling the trailer for the season with made up clips), South Park is likely in no actual danger of actually being cancelled. It’s very close this time given how blatantly they joked about the franchise’s legal troubles and everything surrounding Paramount lately, but the creators also recently signed a very lucrative deal that Paramount is likely not going to put to an end anytime soon.

Paramount and South Park‘s creators have signed a $1.5 billion USD deal for the licensing rights to the series. This includes the rights to exclusively stream both its classic and new episodes with Paramount+ for the foreseeable future, and an agreement to release ten new episodes a year across the next five years. With this deal just beginning with the premiere of Season 27, South Park is likely not going to end anytime soon. Unless they go too far…which has been tested for many years already.