South Park: Paramount Confirms Number of Future Episodes

South Park has been going through quite a bit of controversy in recent days. Due to a licensing battle between Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount, the future of the series, and its upcoming twenty-seventh season, remained a mystery. Luckily, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have officially struck a deal with the owners of Comedy Central, aka Paramount, regarding Kyle, Kenny, Stan, and Cartman’s fate. Not only is the future of South Park secured, but animation fans will be receiving quite a few more episodes than they might have originally expected. Buckle up gang because we have years of South Park ahead of us.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Park County, Parker and Stone’s company, which owns the series, and Paramount have struck a deal for fifty new episodes in the next five years, meaning that the television series will once again return to its seasonal format. This deal will also see the previous twenty-six episodes arrive once again on Paramount+, though the specific date has yet to be revealed. With the twenty-seventh season set to air later today, July 23rd, fans can expect at least five more years of the sleepy Colorado town and the surreal adventures that they continually find themselves being a part of.

South Park’s Return

In a new press release, Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy discussed the deal and praised South Park’s creators, “Matt and Trey are singular, creative forces whose fearless humor and boundary pushing storytelling have made South Park one of the most beloved and enduring series ever — more popular today than at any point in its history, and one of the most valuable TV franchises in the world. They are exceptional talents and trusted partners – we’re thrilled that Comedy Central and now Paramount+ globally will be the home to South Park for years to come and our thanks to the Skydance team for their vital partnership in making this happen.”

As for Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the series creators had thoughts of their own. Matt shared his well wishes to Paramount stating, “Trey and I and the whole South Park crew are grateful for this extension and this deal. We want to thank [Paramount co-CEO and president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment] Chris McCarthy and [COO] Keyes Hill-Edgar for years of great partnership and are looking forward to continuing to make South Park for the next five years.” This statement was followed by Parker who said, “We are grateful for this opportunity and deeply honored by the trust placed in us. This is about more than a contract — it’s about our commitment to this organization, our teammates, and our fans. We’re focused on building something special and doing whatever it takes to bring championships to this city.”

In terms of cash flow for this new deal, Park Company will receive $300 million USD for both the new episodes and the South Park library per year. This means, that in total, Matt Stone and Trey Parker will be netting around $1.5 billion USD, making for quite the score for the animated fan-favorite.

Via Press Release