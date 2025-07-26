South Park’s Creators Don’t Know What They’re Going to Do for Next Episode

South Park’s newest season kicked off with the most controversial episode in the animated series’ history, and the creators behind it all have no idea what they’re going to do with the series for its next episode, let alone the rest of the season. When South Park first confirmed it was going to be returning for Season 27 of the long running animated series this Summer, fans were treated to a special trailer highlighting what could be a major season of the series. But with the premiere episode for the season, it seems like any plans are no longer in place for the season’s future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

South Park series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone attended a special panel for Comedy Central as the network teased many of the new animated series projects they now have in the works. It was here that they not only addressed some of the response to the Season 27 premiere (as ComicBook was in attendance), but also revealed that they are still trying to figure out what to do for next week’s episode. With Parker even admitting during the panel that they’re still trying to put it together.

South Park Studios

South Park Creators Are Still Putting Season 27 Together

“We were at South Park this morning trying to figure out what next week’s show is going to be. Right now we don’t know,” Parker stated about the now in the works South Park Season 27 during their appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. “Even last weekend, three days ago, we were sitting there going ‘I don’t know if people are going to like this.’” This falls in line with the way South Park has been produced in the past as the animated series has not only been able to keep up with current events, but also able to integrate those current events into new episodes with as little of a week to work on it.

It’s been South Park‘s greatest strength through its tenure as it has meant that the animated series has been able to openly address some of the major troubles around it, and keep relatively current in the pop culture scope. The first episode of Season 27 alone addresses the show’s legal trouble amidst Paramount’s merger with Skydance, and its streaming deal with Paramount not being finalized until shortly before South Park Season 27’s (delayed) premiere.

Comedy Central

What’s Next From South Park?

But while South Park’s creators still aren’t sure how they’re going to follow up such a wild premiere, it also means that fans still have no idea as to what to expect from the rest of the season. Previous teases seemed to reveal that characters from the past would be coming back after decades of absence, but that might no longer be the plan as Parker and Stone continue to rework their coming episodes. But what has been set in stone is South Park’s future as a whole.

As part of the new $1.5 billion USD deal with Paramount, South Park’s future and classic episodes will be exclusively streaming with their new streaming home of Paramount+. The studio reportedly paid $300 million USD for exclusive access to South Park’s library, and have also confirmed that there will be ten episodes a year produced for the series across the next five years. It’s a massive deal for South Park, and now makes its one of the most valuable animated franchises ever.