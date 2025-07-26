South Park Creators Lied to Fans With Season 27 Trailer

South Park had teased some epic events coming in Season 27 with a new trailer ahead of its premiere this Summer, but it turns out that the creators behind the series lied to fans about what’s actually coming in the new season. When it was first revealed earlier this Spring that South Park would finally be coming back for Season 27 this year, fans were treated to a trailer that showed off some big plans for the new episodes. This included long awaited returns, major potential foes from pop culture and more. But it was all actually a lie from its creators.

Videos by ComicBook.com

South Park series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone took the stage during Comedy Central’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 weekend (of which ComicBook was in attendance) and not only revealed that they weren’t sure what’s going to come in the next episode of the season, but for the rest of Season 27 overall. Despite the previous trailer teasing some big plans for the animated series’ future, Parker revealed that it was actually just full of made up clips that they don’t plan to use in the new season at all.

South Park Studios

South Park Creators “Made Up” Season 27 Trailer

When speaking about South Park Season 27, Parker had mentioned that the team was asked to produce a special promo that could hype up the new season’s premiere this Summer. Essentially forced into making one, Parker and Stone then decided to just make one of made up clips that won’t actually be seen in the new season. In fact, South Park has not changed much from its usual plans of producing each episode the week or so of their premiere as Parker even noted how the two weren’t sure what to do for the next episode yet.

“We were at South Park this morning trying to figure out what next week’s show is going to be. Right now we don’t know,” Parker stated. “Even last weekend, three days ago, we were sitting there going ‘I don’t know if people are going to like this.’” But for fans who loved seeing what was being teased in the trailer for South Park Season 27, this news is going to be a bit of a bummer as there were some seemingly big returns (even one from previously banned episodes) and place in place for the new episodes.

South Park Studios

What’s Next for South Park?

South Park Season 27 is now airing its new episodes each Wednesday with Comedy Central, and they will be available for streaming with Paramount+ shortly after their initial debut. The series has also set a huge path for the future as following weeks of negotiation, South Park has signed a new deal with Paramount for the foreseeable future. With $1.5 billion USD spread across five years, South Park is expected to produce ten episodes a year as part of this new licensing deal.

This deal also means that South Park’s classic episode library, and future episodes, will be exclusively streaming with Paramount+. In light of this massive deal and potential future, South Park Season 27 started with the most controversial episodes in the series’ history with depictions of President Donald Trump, Satan, Jesus Christ and more. So now it remains to be seen what’s coming next in the future episodes of the season.