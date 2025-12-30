3 Great Fantasy Books From 2025 That Deserve a Movie or TV Adaptation

Some of the best fantasy shows and movies of all time are based on novels, and several 2025 books have the potential to become standout adaptations. Hollywood’s strongest fantasy offerings of 2025 suggest the genre is embracing more animated releases and leaning into already-established franchises. However, there are many books that still deserve movies and shows, and studios and streamers continue to acquire the rights to popular titles. Just this year, Amazon announced plans to adapt Lauren Roberts’ Powerless books, and Sony snagged the rights to James Islington’s Hierarchy series, which could become the next big fantasy story to grace the silver screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And several of 2025’s best fantasy releases have also been picked up for adaptations, including R.F. Kuang’s Katabasis and The Devils by Joe Abercrombie. Even with the category proving hit-or-miss in recent years, studios are searching for stories that will become the next Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones. They’re on the right track by looking at authors like Kuang and Abercrombie. However, I’d suggest these three fantasy books as other options, as they’re all incredible and worthy of the screen.

3) The Raven Scholar by Antonia Hodgson

The Raven Scholar by Antonia Hodgson blends high fantasy with mystery-thriller elements, making it an ideal choice for a TV show or movie. It’s easily one of the best titles to arrive in 2025, and it’s the first in a trilogy, so there will be more for an adaptation to build on. The Raven Scholar chronicles a competition to replace the Emperor of Orrun, which takes an unexpected turn when one of the contenders is murdered. It tasks its main character, Neema Kraa, with finding the killer. The catch is that the High Scholar will need to join the deadly tournament herself to do it.

With dangerous trials, political intrigue, and a murder to solve, there are plenty of things to love about The Raven Scholar — and all would translate well to the screen. The core mystery would give fans of the book and newcomers a reason to get invested, appealing to both fantasy and thriller lovers. Meanwhile, the trials and political maneuvering would lean into popular tropes that have made adaptations like The Hunger Games and Game of Thrones soar. The Raven Scholar could capitalize on those strengths, too, if given a chance on-screen.

2) Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V.E. Schwab

It’s shocking that none of V.E. Schwab’s fantasy books have made their way to the screen, though some have been picked up in the past, including The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue and A Darker Shade of Magic. Tragically, nothing has come of either adaptation, but one of them needs to stick — and we’d be lucky if it wound up being Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil. The 2025 vampire novel is Schwab’s best book yet, and it would appeal to the same audience that loves AMC’s Interview With the Vampire. It has the dark, lush atmosphere and toxic dynamics that the AMC show excels at. And this book’s feminist themes make it incredibly timely.

The fact that Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil doesn’t have huge action sequences — instead, it’s driven by the quieter challenges and emotions the characters face — means it wouldn’t be that risky for a studio or steamer, either. It would still need a decent budget to get the backdrop and bloodier moments right. However, it wouldn’t require the same level of effects as an action-packed series like Game of Thrones.

1) Hemlock & Silver by T. Kingfisher

T. Kingfisher is another author studios should look to for adaptation material, as she has plenty of incredible horror and fantasy titles to choose from. Among them is Hemlock & Silver, which straddles the line between both genres, giving a potential film or series an even broader appeal. A retelling of Snow White that follows a healer who drinks poison in the hopes of curing ailments, the book follows its lead as she’s summoned to help the king’s daughter. She soon realizes the answer may lie in a magic mirror — one that leads to a dark and dangerous realm.

Hemlock & Silver has a compelling premise, and its familiarity (thanks to its fairy tale origins) will likely make it easier to sell to general audiences. It’s also a standalone, which makes for a perfect movie or miniseries. Viewers wouldn’t need to worry about not getting a renewal or full series, as Hollywood could tackle this story in one ago. What lies within the mirror lends itself to some intriguing visuals, and there’s enough suspense and humor in Kingfisher’s 2025 novel to deliver a fun viewing experience. Hopefully, it gets the attention of someone in Hollywood; it certainly deserves to.

What 2025 fantasy book would you like to see adapted? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!