It Just Got Easier To Watch One of the Best FX TV Shows (It’s Free)

The free TV lineup on Tubi includes a bunch of hit shows from the 2000s, including The Shield, the acclaimed cop drama that helped usher in the best era of cable TV programming. Recently, one of the other underappreciated hits from that legendary FX run joined The Shield on Tubi’s roster, giving TV fans seven more seasons of incredible television to stream for free.
This month saw Tubi add all 93 episodes of Rescue Me to its lineup. If you’re not familiar, Rescue Me is the firefighter dramedy starring Denis Leary that premiered on FX back in 2004. The series follows Tommy, a firefighter from New York City in the years following the September 11th attacks. His cousin and fellow firefighter was died in the aftermath and continues to appear to Tommy as he tries to navigate his increasingly complicated life.
Rescue Me ran from 2004 to 2011 on FX and to this day remains one of the network’s best shows, even if it isn’t one of the most popular. With the series now available on Tubi, it’s easier (and cheaper) to watch than ever before.
Just be prepared for the big twist in those final two episodes. Watching those live on FX back in 2011 was a real doozy, especially with the cliffhanger heading into the series finale.
What’s New on Tubi?
Rescue Me is one of many hit titles to join Tubi’s streaming lineup this month. Dozens of movies and shows arrived on July 1st, including Jurassic World and Final Destination. You can check out the full list of Tubi’s July 1st additions below!
