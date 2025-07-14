It Just Got Easier To Watch One of the Best FX TV Shows (It’s Free)

The free TV lineup on Tubi includes a bunch of hit shows from the 2000s, including The Shield, the acclaimed cop drama that helped usher in the best era of cable TV programming. Recently, one of the other underappreciated hits from that legendary FX run joined The Shield on Tubi’s roster, giving TV fans seven more seasons of incredible television to stream for free.

This month saw Tubi add all 93 episodes of Rescue Me to its lineup. If you’re not familiar, Rescue Me is the firefighter dramedy starring Denis Leary that premiered on FX back in 2004. The series follows Tommy, a firefighter from New York City in the years following the September 11th attacks. His cousin and fellow firefighter was died in the aftermath and continues to appear to Tommy as he tries to navigate his increasingly complicated life.

Rescue Me ran from 2004 to 2011 on FX and to this day remains one of the network’s best shows, even if it isn’t one of the most popular. With the series now available on Tubi, it’s easier (and cheaper) to watch than ever before.

Just be prepared for the big twist in those final two episodes. Watching those live on FX back in 2011 was a real doozy, especially with the cliffhanger heading into the series finale.

What’s New on Tubi?

Rescue Me is one of many hit titles to join Tubi’s streaming lineup this month. Dozens of movies and shows arrived on July 1st, including Jurassic World and Final Destination. You can check out the full list of Tubi’s July 1st additions below!

Brickleberry

Girlfriends

Hap & Leonard

How to Get Away With Murder

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell

Kold & Windy (S1)

Major Dad

Millennials

Sanford and Son

The Jeffersons (S1 & S11)

WOW: Women of Wrestling (S2-S3)

12 Rounds

2 Guns

8 Mile

A Most Violent Year

A Time to Kill

Alice, Darling

Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)

American Honey

Anger Management (2003)

Arrival

Arthur and the Invisibles

Baby’s Day Out

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Baywatch (2017)

Beauty Shop

Because of Winn-Dixie

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Blair Witch (2016)

Bones and All

Bringing Down the House Broken City

Cadillac Records

Clemency

Colombiana

Cuban Fury

Culture of Winning

Death Wish (2018)

Déjà Vu

Destroyer

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Don’t Tell a Soul

Dumb and Dumber

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Finding Felt

First Blood

Flashdance

Forrest Gump

Fried Green Tomatoes

Get Off My Lawn

Get On Up

Good Burger

Goon: The Last of the Enforcers

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

Hot Summer Nights

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

I, Robot

Jinn

Juice

Jumanji (1995)

Jumping the Broom

Jungle 2 Jungle

Jurassic World

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Legends of the Fall

Major Dad

Minamata

Minority Report

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

No Strings Attached

Non-Stop

Obsessed (2009)

Outlaws

Pale Rider

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Pet Sematary (2019)

Phenomenon

Planet 51

Pootie Tang

Pride and Glory

Pulp Fiction

Quarantine 2: Terminal

Rango

Redemption

Richie Rich

Riddick

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rye Lane

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Son of a Gun

Southside With You

Spotlight

Sweet Dreams

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

That Awkward Moment

The A-Team (2010)

The Benchwarmers

The Birdcage

The Cable Guy

The Captive

The Core

The Da Vinci Code

The Fate of the Furious

The Final Play

The Grey

The Hills Have Eyes

The Invisible Raptor

The Longest Yard

The Menu

The Nun (2018)

The Outsiders

The Running Man

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Sorcerer and the White Snake

Thelma & Louise

Titanic

Top Five

Under the Silver Lake

Universal Soldier

War of the Worlds

When You Finish Saving the World

While We’re Young

Wrecked

Zola