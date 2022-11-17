Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King Premiere Helps Drive Record Signup Day for Paramount+

This past weekend saw the debut of Taylor Sheridan's latest Paramount series, Tulsa King, which stars screen icon Sylvester Stallone. Like Yellowstone, there was an immediate interest in Tulsa King because a massive actor was attached as the series lead, and it seems Stallone's name helped drive a lot of business for the Paramount+ streaming service. Between Tulsa King's series premiere and a strong slate of live NFL games on CBS, Paramount+ saw a record day for signups on Sunday.

November 13th saw more Paramount+ signups in a single day than any other day in the streamer's history. Paramount credits the massive influx of new subscribers to Tulsa King's debut, as well as the various NFL games that folks could stream live.

"This is a significant milestone for Paramount+ and a clear indicator that our strategy of offering a total household product inclusive of marquee sports, breaking news and a broad range of premium originals is working," said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. "The combination of expanding the Taylor Sheridan universe with highly anticipated new originals like Tulsa King and the urgency that comes with watching live events is propelling our growth and further establishing us as a leader in streaming."

What Is Tulsa King About?

Here's the official Tulsa King synopsis from Paramount+:

"Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. Just as he's released from prison after 25 years, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

"Max Casella (The Tender Bar) will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Domenick Lombardozzi (Billions) will play Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie's henchman. Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots."

