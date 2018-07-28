TV Show Premieres and Finales to Watch for the Week of July 29

With the hot weeks of summer still raging on, we still have a few weeks before the return of our fall TV shows; but there’s still plenty to watch.

From highly-anticipated returns, to fan-favorite summer series starting their year-long breaks — and five shows coming to an end — the week of July 29 will be one to remember for TV fans.

Scroll through to see the shows ending, coming back or saying goodbye this coming week.

Dietland

After a season taking a look at society’s obsession with weight loss and fashion as seen through the eyes of those who work in the beauty industry, Dietland has become so much more than its synopsis.

A story even more prevalent in the #MeToo era, the Julianna Marguiles-led series will air its surely game-changing season one finale July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

Casual

One of Hulu’s best and most underrated comedies is getting the Netflix-like treatment, debuting its final season in its entirety Tuesday.

The dark comedy, following a single mother and her daughter as they navigate life and relationships, along with the woman’s eccentric brother, will begin streaming its 8-episode final season on Hulu.

Making It

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman team up to host and executive produce this crafting competition series. Over the course of six episodes, contestants will wow the judges with their DIY talents, making this summer series a must-watch for the self-care crowd.

Making It premieres July 31 on NBC.

100 Code

The crime drama series follows the hunt for a serial killer who targets young, blond, blue-eyed women, found dead in fields of flowers.

With the death of Michael Nyqvist, who played Mikael Eklund on the show, the Dominic Monaghan-led series will remain at one season.

The series airs its series finale Tuesday, July 31 at 12 a.m. on WGN America.

The Originals

After five seasons of vampires, werewolves, hybrids and originals, the Mikaelson family will be saying “Always and Forever” for the last time this week.

The Vampire Diaries spinoff set in New Orleans will bow out, seemingly with a huge death that will help kick off the upcoming series Legacies, set to premiere in October.

The Originals airs its series finale on Wednesday, Aug. 1 on The CW.

The Sinner

USA Network’s at-first one-off miniseries captivated viewers with its Jessica Biel-led first season.

This summer, the show returns with only Bill Pullman’s Det. Harry Ambrose heading back to his hometown to investigate the murder of two parents by their 11-year-old son.

With Carrie Coon joining the cast for season 2, The Sinner will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. on USA Network.

SIX

It’s the end of the line for SIX.

A month after the series was officially canceled, the second season finale of this Olivia Mann-Starring series, follows Navy SEAL Team Six in a mission to destroy the terrorist network responsible for the shooting of their former team leader Richard “Rip” Taggart (Walton Goggins), will end Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 10 p.m.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Nobody could have expected Cloak & Dagger to be this good.

The Freeform series surprised critics and audiences, quickly becoming one Marvel’s best television series. There is still much to uncover about the mysterious connection surrounding Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) — and those zombies — which makes the finale a must-watch.

Cloak & Dagger will air its season finale at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

Quantico

Priyanka Chopra is busy with other things these days anyways.

The ABC FBI crime drama will wrap up its third and final season with what will surely be a dramatic fight, as Alex Parrish will fight to save the people she loves from the hands of a dangerous terrorist.

Quantico will air its series finale Friday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET. on ABC.

Animals

HBO’s beloved animated series is back!

The ambitious series will feature the voices of comedy legends John Mulaney and Awkwafina, as well as some big names like Demi Moore.

Tune in to the season three premiere of Animals, Friday Aug. 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET on HBO.