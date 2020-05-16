Harley Quinn Fans Are Freaking Out Over Long-Awaited First Kiss With Poison Ivy

It finally happened! The latest episode of DC Universe's Harley Quinn featured the long-awaited first kiss between Harley and Poison Ivy. Last night, ComicBook hosted a Quarantine Watch Party of the two most recent episodes, and we learned a lot of behind-the-scenes info from the show's executive producers. While there were a lot of fun tweets about the new episode circulating Twitter yesterday, no moment received the same amount of attention as the big kiss. While it was no secret that a romance between the characters was coming, the kiss managed to feel like a well-earned surprise. This is proven by the reactions from fans on Twitter.

Recently, the series' showrunners talked about the hopeful couple and shared their vision of transforming the characters from best friends to lovers. "We tried to play the reality of how messy, uncomfortable, and awkward it would be to figure out that you're in love with your best friend. It's messy, it takes a while, and it's not smooth at all. And there are definitely a lot of two steps forward, one step back kind of thing going on," Justin Halpern explained. You can check out the epic first kiss in the tweet below:

Here are some of the best reactions to Harley Quinn's first Harlivy kiss...