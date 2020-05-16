Harley Quinn Fans Are Freaking Out Over Long-Awaited First Kiss With Poison Ivy
It finally happened! The latest episode of DC Universe's Harley Quinn featured the long-awaited first kiss between Harley and Poison Ivy. Last night, ComicBook hosted a Quarantine Watch Party of the two most recent episodes, and we learned a lot of behind-the-scenes info from the show's executive producers. While there were a lot of fun tweets about the new episode circulating Twitter yesterday, no moment received the same amount of attention as the big kiss. While it was no secret that a romance between the characters was coming, the kiss managed to feel like a well-earned surprise. This is proven by the reactions from fans on Twitter.
Recently, the series' showrunners talked about the hopeful couple and shared their vision of transforming the characters from best friends to lovers. "We tried to play the reality of how messy, uncomfortable, and awkward it would be to figure out that you're in love with your best friend. It's messy, it takes a while, and it's not smooth at all. And there are definitely a lot of two steps forward, one step back kind of thing going on," Justin Halpern explained. You can check out the epic first kiss in the tweet below:
This is the only gif that matters. #DCUHarleyQuinn #HarleyQuinn #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/1DC7pZD21S— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) May 16, 2020
Here are some of the best reactions to Harley Quinn's first Harlivy kiss...
Thank You, Showrunners
!!!! omfg. They did it! #HarleyQuinn #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/75FvDrhqW2— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 16, 2020
Official Canon
HARLIVY IS CANON ON THE SHOW!!! ♦️🥀#HarleyQuinn FANS HOW ARE WE FEELING pic.twitter.com/Z0ZTEsQM15— luke (@filmcaster) May 15, 2020
The Gift
DCU's Harley Quinn is the gift that keeps on giving #HarleyQuinn #Harlivy pic.twitter.com/ayEovSerHW— ʟᴀᴜʀᴀ (@Lrbcn) May 15, 2020
Thirsty
Ivy's thirst before, during and after the kiss. Girl, just kiss her already!!! #DCUHarleyQuinn #QuarantineWatchParty #HarleyQuinn 🎉🎉🎉❤️💗🌱♦️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉 #harlivy pic.twitter.com/fFOs6v32qn— Marcela (@marcelaesr) May 16, 2020
There Are No Words
ADSF;LKNDMASF;KEABD;FKHJDS;KFNEAWBSD;FNADS;KFJNS;ADKFJWAE;KJFN;KSADNF;AEKSDFNA;S#DCUHarleyQuinn #HarleyQuinn #QuarantineWatchParty— Nic (@njnic23) May 16, 2020
Fan Art
"We did it!"#HarleyQuinn #Harlivy pic.twitter.com/kZv9jrt2tb— Pauart🍐 (@PauArtSJ) May 16, 2020
Superman & Lois Lane
Script extract: 𝙸𝚟𝚢, 𝚜𝚞𝚜𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚍 𝚒𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚊𝚒𝚛 𝚋𝚢 𝚟𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚜, 𝚑𝚘𝚕𝚍𝚜 𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚕𝚎𝚢 𝚕𝚒𝚔𝚎 𝚂𝚞𝚙𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 𝚑𝚘𝚕𝚍𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙻𝚘𝚞𝚒𝚜𝚎 𝙻𝚊𝚗𝚎.
ShE DID NOT HAVE TO BE THIS EXTRA. BUT SHE'S IN LOVE LIKE THAT. #harlivy #DCUHarleyQuinn #HarleyQuinn #PoisonIvy pic.twitter.com/LHfRm7eWPn— Marcela (@marcelaesr) May 16, 2020
Sorry, Kiteman
I can’t get enough of this but now I’m curious about Kiteman and how the producers will end this season 2 finale #HarleyQuinn #Harlivy pic.twitter.com/ZZYV5Q0Ecu— Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) May 16, 2020
"Earned and Unexpected"
this moment is totally earned and unexpected and perfect and wow, yes #HarlIvy#DCUHarleyQuinn#QuarantineWatchParty #HarleyQuinn https://t.co/PLYwFDv6JE— JK Schmidt (@woeisjoe) May 16, 2020
So Much Love
Ivy loves Harley soooo much... she had risked her life, saved her ass innumerable times, never ever left her behind, even when doing so would have been easy... 😭♥️#Harlivy💋 #HarleyQuinn #PoisonIvy pic.twitter.com/7xDzBmkiWz— Eden Singer (@edensinger) May 15, 2020
Body Language
okay but the way harley and ivy hold each other is so desperate, tender and full of emotions. Their hands just naturally find their way to make the embrace more strong...I'll cry again. The body language speaks for itself. Harlivy was something else since episode 1. #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/zvo6C9z6HG— 𝙩𝙖𝙢𝙞🦋#𝙍𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙬𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙚𝙮𝙌𝙪𝙞𝙣𝙣 (@tamaraWEH) May 16, 2020
Happy Early June
THEY KISSED THEY KISSED AAAAAHHHHHHHH *sobs so much* ❤️💚❤️💚❤️💚❤️💚
First Catra and Adora now this
Happy Pride Month Everyone 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈#Harlivy #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/5ccxHf2xIy— Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) May 15, 2020
Is It Next Week Yet?
THE'RE REACTION AFTER THE KISS. HAHAHAHAHA #HarleyQuinn #harleyivy pic.twitter.com/DprxVP2s1n— 𝕏𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕣 𝕆𝕕𝕕𝕝𝕪 (@OddlyXavier) May 16, 2020
