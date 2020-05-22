Gleeks Are Not Here For Ryan Murphy’s Glee Reboot Proposal

Last night, Ryan Murphy took to Instagram with a bold Glee proposal. The man behind shows such as American Horror Story and Scream Queens has teased reboots in the past, but his new Glee idea has a whole lot of Gleeks feeling a whole lot of feelings. The original Glee featured an array of young talent, but his new proposal only mentions one original cast member by name: Lea Michele. Murphy, who now has a working relationship with musically-inclined actors Ben Platt (The Politician) and Beanie Feldstein (American Crime Story), made them the center of his new Glee idea. Needless to say, most of Twitter isn't interested.

"Imagine it's 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then...and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?) If I had access to that talent, here's the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club. Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?,” Murphy wrote.

While some people had fun making casting and behind-the-scenes predictions, others took to social media today to condemn Murphy's reboot idea. Here are some of the best tweets to hit Twitter since Murphy's post went live...