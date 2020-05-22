Gleeks Are Not Here For Ryan Murphy’s Glee Reboot Proposal
Last night, Ryan Murphy took to Instagram with a bold Glee proposal. The man behind shows such as American Horror Story and Scream Queens has teased reboots in the past, but his new Glee idea has a whole lot of Gleeks feeling a whole lot of feelings. The original Glee featured an array of young talent, but his new proposal only mentions one original cast member by name: Lea Michele. Murphy, who now has a working relationship with musically-inclined actors Ben Platt (The Politician) and Beanie Feldstein (American Crime Story), made them the center of his new Glee idea. Needless to say, most of Twitter isn't interested.
"Imagine it's 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then...and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?) If I had access to that talent, here's the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club. Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?,” Murphy wrote.
While some people had fun making casting and behind-the-scenes predictions, others took to social media today to condemn Murphy's reboot idea. Here are some of the best tweets to hit Twitter since Murphy's post went live...
Would Watch, Honestly
film twitter casting the glee reboot 😍 pic.twitter.com/zBASIFtz8K— lea (@dykemargct) May 22, 2020
Not Quite What They Asked For
Us: give us the glee bloopers— anna ◟̽◞̽ 75 • 282 (@tomlinscriss) May 22, 2020
Ryan: LETS MAKE A REBOOT
Us: pic.twitter.com/AYSHsVsYcQ
At Least Mix Up the Roles
glee reboot but only if darren criss plays sue sylvester pic.twitter.com/Cb1Ou19ghM— tyler • nsfr (@lokiscriss) May 22, 2020
OGs or Bust
ryan murphy writing a glee reboot with new characters completely ignoring the fact that the only reason people kept watching his shitty show was bc they liked the original characters pic.twitter.com/JSxsg8dCmX— rosie (@raymondainsley) May 22, 2020
Lea Michele is 33, Ryan
So Ryan Murphy wants to do a glee reboot with the same cast even though they’re all 30-35 and ben platt pic.twitter.com/gBA2vI26zA— (ste) rachel and santana made me a gay mess (@qvinnrach) May 22, 2020
Chris Colfer Will Want No Part in This
ryan: the cast would come back for a glee reboot
meanwhile chris colfer: pic.twitter.com/FR2Q3G4j5S— rosie (@raymondainsley) May 22, 2020
Dianna Agron, Either
dianna agron’s and chris colfer’s responses when ryan murphy texts them about the glee reboot pic.twitter.com/9V3NhwS1bJ— 𝐚𝐦𝐲 (@guttedthatbitch) May 22, 2020
The Stares
i cant believe ryan murphy is trying to make a glee reboot..... pic.twitter.com/wZpAmbLgPA— megan (@cathyhiatt) May 22, 2020
Give the People What They Want
I DON'T NEED A MF GLEE REBOOT I NEED A MF BRITTANA SPJN OFF WHATS NOT CLICKING pic.twitter.com/fNfRKLYq0n— 𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 (@nowthisislopez) May 22, 2020
BTS Predictions
first day of glee reboot 🥰 pic.twitter.com/eYmllIEwNE— 𝐚 ⚢ (@agentIopez) May 22, 2020
Nope
gleeks tweeting gleeks when— lauren (@peraltiacriss) May 22, 2020
how much they ryan murphy
miss glee and merely suggests
their faves a reboot pic.twitter.com/YYbOR5sF3J
Hard Truth
me making fun of the glee reboot knowing damn well i’ll watch it pic.twitter.com/ZVE9s6PmKW— holly ♡♡ (@leaviolinchele) May 22, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.