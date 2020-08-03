The Umbrella Academy Fans Really Want to See Aidan Gallagher Cast as DC's Next Robin
The Umbrella Academy fans really want to see Aidan Gallagher cast as DC’s next Robin. The actor’s name is trending on Twitter as a ton of people are tuning in for the second season of the show on Netflix. It’s not hard to see why people think Gallagher would be a good choice for Robin after his performance during this series. That intellect is on display, as is a razor sharp wit, all throughout The Umbrella Academy. It also doesn’t hurt that the physical look of his character hews pretty close to the younger portrayals of Batman’s ward without much effort. One popular photoshop making the rounds put the domino mask on the actor and that was pretty much all it took for people to be convinced.
Another thing people love about Season 2 is the music. Comicbook.com had the chance to speak to both Gallagher and composer Jeff Russo about the soundtrack.
aidan gallagher as damian wayne (robin) pic.twitter.com/4Q3LHnWQxv— reema (@dykefrost) April 29, 2020
"Well, there's definitely a big change in setting, that's for sure," Russo revealed. "And we tried not to change too much the approach of how to tell the story musically. I mean, we used a lot of really great songs in season one. We're going to be using a lot of great songs in season two. We use score in a very meaningful way to support the emotional arcs of all of our characters in season one. We'll be doing that again in season two. There are some new characters that we're going to be having some fun with from a score perspective and that's always fun, coming up with new thematic ideas for new characters and how to underscore them. So there's a lot of new and then there's a lot of the same. It's a lot of both, but it's definitely a thrill ride this year."
"I'm always excited, but I'm also very respectful of the music that Steve chooses for the show," Gallagher began. "I saw an interview where Quentin Tarantino was talking about his writing process and how he writes with the music and that informs the tonality of the scenes, so that the music and the dialogue become one, and they really fit each other and support each other. So I always suspect that Steve has these little ideas in his mind of, 'Okay, what fits tonally for where I want to go with this scene?' and then writes around that. He's got a great taste in music and fans certainly understand that from all the needle drops from the first season."
Who would you like to see be Robin next? Let us know down in the comments!
¿Soy el único que piensa que Aidan Gallagher "Number Five" #TheUmbrellaAcademy serían un buen Robin? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/t260dXogmr— Guillermo Ferrer (@MemoFerrer15) May 18, 2020
Here’s a mashup poster I did between @Netflix’s Titans and The Umbrella Academy, featuring @AidanRGallagher as Robin! @UmbrellaAcad @DCUTitans #UmbrellaAcademy #DCUTitans pic.twitter.com/MXEkn6dX7j— Mizuri (@MizuriAU) May 29, 2020
I just started The Umbrella Academy and damn you Aidan Gallagher for looking like the perfect Robin! pic.twitter.com/SfVaqU5O0q— The Battinson🦇🦇🦇 (@BattinsonBatman) June 22, 2020
Aliás, o aidan gallagher (cinco) é o meu robin perfeito... tá esperando oq DC? faz acontecer pelo amor de Deus pic.twitter.com/t3R2rUaqZc— julia 🍻 (@xuuliab) July 11, 2020
O que acham do Aidan Gallagher como Robin (Damian Wayne)?????#Robin#AidanGallagher#TheUmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/O7rSm3jg40— O Nerd Da Vizinhança Em 🏠 (@nerddavizinhaca) July 31, 2020
Aidan Gallagher daria um excelente Robin (possivelmente Damian) pic.twitter.com/OeEXJsCiZQ— monica (@lucaasaq_) August 1, 2020
@AidanRGallagher is my only choice for a new ROBIN#UmbrellaAcademy2 #Batman— buy a reuseable water bottle (@TrisTL13) August 1, 2020
Na minha cabeça o aidan gallagher(o 5 de umbrella academy) seria uma escolha de robin perfeito pic.twitter.com/6zKM3yo34o— . (@lousyeh) August 1, 2020
Correct. That's what I mean. He's not the classical Robin we all grew up knowing with the same code as Batman. Damian will kill. Batman will not. https://t.co/8KrzlN21zc— Aidan Gallagher (@AidanRGallagher) February 20, 2019
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.