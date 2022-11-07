Umbrella Academy Reveals First Look at Final Season on Netflix

Production on the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy has begun. On Instagram, showrunner Steve Blackman shared a photo featuring the cover page for the script of the Season 4 premiere, entitled "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What you Want". Blackman captioned the photo "And so it begins… one last time". The page indicates that the episode is written by Blackman and Jesse McKeown. You can check it out for yourself below.

Netflix announced back in August that Season 4 would be the final season for The Umbrella Academy. Season 3 of the series debuted on the streaming platform on June 22nd and at this time, it's not clear when Season 4 is expected to debut. What we do know is that Season 3 left the series in an interesting place after a pretty wild Season 3 finale, something that Blackman has previously spoken about.

"This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the Season 3 finale. But because of Allison's actions, he didn't get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button," he observed. "So, the siblings losing their powers isn't going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater."

Blackman has also previously said, in comments made prior to the series getting a fourth and final season renewal, that an endgame is coming.

"I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it's going towards an endgame," Blackman said. "I think at a certain point, I'm not sure where we'd go after Season 4. We have to be careful. My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before. It's a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I'm not saying I couldn't do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons."

The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

