The Umbrella Academy Showrunner Reveals Final Season's Episode Count

Netflix announced earlier this year that they would be making a fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, which is now in production. Last month, showrunner Steve Blackman shared a photo of the fourth season premiere's script cover page, revealing that the episode's title is "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What you Want." This week, he also revealed how many episodes the season would be. The first three seasons of the show were ten episodes each, but the final one will be a little shorter.

"There are rumors that Season 4 of the Umbrella Academy will only be 6 episodes long, and filming could wrap as early as May 2023," a fan account for the series tweeted. Blackman replied, "Six amazing episodes!" You can check out the post below:

What Will Happen in Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy?

"This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the Season 3 finale. But because of Allison's actions, he didn't get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button," Blackman previously explained. "So, the siblings losing their powers isn't going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater."

Before the show was renewed Blackman teased the show's endgame.

"I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it's going towards an endgame," Blackman said. "I think at a certain point, I'm not sure where we'd go after Season 4. We have to be careful. My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before. It's a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I'm not saying I couldn't do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons."

How do you feel about The Umbrella Academy's final season being shorter? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned for more updates about The Umbrella Academy.