Umbrella Academy Season 4: Netflix Debuts First Look at Final Episodes

Netflix has offered the first official look at The Umbrella Academy season 4, set to premiere later in 2024. The new episodes of the Dark Horse Comics adaptation will be the final batch for the show which has become one of Netflix's biggest hints since it premiered. This first look at The Umbrella Academy season 4 comes via a new sizzle reel from Netflix that also highlighter other major releases for 2024 including Squid Game season 2 and Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scargiver.

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," showrunner Steve Blackman previously said. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

The Umbrella Academy season 4 will be the shortest batch of episodes of the entire series. Though previous seasons of The Umbrella Academy all had ten episodes apiece, The Umbrella Academy season 4 will be just six episodes in total. It's unclear why that decision was made but a shorter season may make for a very brisk pace with the finish line so close in sight.

What's Umbrella Academy season 4 about?

As fans may recall, the third season of The Umbrella Academy ended with most of the main cast now stranded in a totally different universe from their own...again. Not only has this happened but they've all lost their powers as well, and none other than Reginald Hargreeves and his wife Abigail (now somehow alive) are apparently the driving force of this wild new world. In the end they all went their separate ways, except for Allison, who is now reunited with her husband Ray and daughter Claire.

Umbrella Academy 4 cast

The Umbrella Academy season 4 cast has been confirmed to include Elliot Page Viktor Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, David Castaneda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, and Justin H. Mind as Ben Hargreeves. Only a handful of new cast members for The Umbrella Academy season 4 have been confirmed, with , Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, and David Cross all confirmed to appear in some way.

Umbrella Academy 4 plot

Like Game of Thrones before it, The Umbrella Academy has found itself in a weird place where it has surpassed the story of the source material that it's based on. Comic creators Gerard Way & Gabriel Bá have spoken previously about wanting to do multiple more volumes of The Umbrella Academy comic series, but the TV series has gone well beyond what's already been published. Luckily for comic readers and fans of the show, TV series creator Steve Blackman has been in talks with the pair about how they'll handle the ending, and those wondering if the show might spoil the comics may be surprised.

"(Gerard) has a good sort of idea what he wants going forward," Blackman previously told ComicBook.com. "But we've also got to the place where we see the tv show and the graphic novel as being somewhat symbiotic, but on their own path. My goal is not to take the show away from where he's going with the graphic novel, but not everything translates because of money. Sometimes it's just so weird I don't know how we we do the tv version of it, but we're close enough that you know, I have a good sense of where he's going and I love to sort of use as a springboard or the inspiration for ours. So we never want to be on our own path without Gerard and Gabriel's influence in the show."