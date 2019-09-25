Vagrant Queen Teaser Trailer Released

Syfy has released the first teaser trailer for their forthcoming TV adaptation of Vagrant Queen, the Vault Comics title that will be stepping into a network that has just lost most of its comic book content. Syfy has given a series order to an adaptation of the Vault Comics series from Blue Ice Pictures. Jem Garrard will develop the series and serve as showrunner. Her entire writing staff and the directing team will be made up of women. Vagrant Queen was co-created by Eisner- and GLAAD Media Award-nominated writer Magdalene Visaggio (Kim & Kim) and artist Jason Smith. Production is expected to begin in July in Cape Town, South Africa, with plans for the show to debut on SyFy in 2020 as a one-hour drama with 10 episodes.

Adriyan Rae (Light as a Feather) will play the lead role of Elida. Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp) will play Isaac, and Paul du Toit (Maze Runner) the menacing Commander Lazaro. The show’s tone is described as “fun, violent, snarky, space opera,” Here’s the show’s official synopsis, via the producers:

“Vagrant Queen follows Elida from child queen to orphaned outcast, as she scavenges the treacherous corners of the galaxy, always one step ahead of the Republic government out to extinguish her bloodline. When her old friend Isaac shows up claiming her mother Xevelyn is still alive, they head off with their new ally, Amae, to stage a rescue that will take her back into the perilous heart of her former kingdom and up against a deadly foe from her childhood, Commander Lazaro.”

Lance Samuels & Daniel Iron (Goalie) are executive producing, as is F.J. DeSanto & Damian Wassel of Vault Comics. Mika Collins (Deep Six) and Mariko Tamaki (Skim) are writing for the series. Confirmed directors so far include Garrard (Mech X4) and Danishka Esterhazy (Banana Splits).

Rae is now filming the second season of Hulu’s Light as a Feather. She has also appeared in supporting roles on Atlanta, Brockmire, American Soul and in the film Superfly. Rozon is expected to join the rest of the Wynonna Earp cast soon as the series finally heads back into production for its long-awaited fourth season.

Vagrant Queen launched in May 2018. There have been six issues of the series released to date, all of which are collected in trade paperback format as Vagrant Queen Vol. 1, released in February 2019. Early issues of the series received positive reviews from critics.

In the time since Vagrant Queen was announced, Syfy has cancelled Krypton, Deadly Class, and Happy!, and announced that Lobo, a Krypton spinoff, will not move forward at the network. Prior to Vagrant Queen, this left Wynonna Earp as the last bastion of comic book TV on the network.

