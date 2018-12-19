‘Van Helsing’ Renewed for Season 4 With New Showrunner

Van Helsing isn’t folding up shop just quite yet — SYFY announced earlier tonight they’d be renewing the horror fantasy show for another 13-episode season to debut next year.

With the fourth season, a new showrunner will be implemented in Continuum alum Jonathan Walker. Walker replaces Neil LaBute, who’s leaving the project to focus on Netflix’s The I-Land, another program he serves as showrunner for.

LaBute’s still expected to be a part of the season four writer’s room as the writer is currently slated to write three of the 13 season four episodes.

“Having been in the writing room on Van Helsing since season one I’m excited to take the reins as showrunner from Neil LaBute,” Walker told THR. “Season four will delve deeper into the iconic lore of the vampires and their ultimate goals for this world. New villains will rise along with unexpected heroes joining the fight. We have a fantastic build planned for this season and I’m thrilled to share it with our dedicated fans.”

Walker joins the ever-growing executive producing roster for the show, which also includes Chad Oakes, Mike Frisleve, Evan Tyler, Dave Brown, Zadoc Angell, and Daniel March.

ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh recently sat down with Van Helsing star Aleks Paunovic to talk about some of the show’s intense action sequences.

“I know I’ve had a few moments, because I was working on another show a bunch of hours and I came right to the Van Helsing set, and I was exhausted,” Paunovic confessed to ComicBook.com. “I was spent. But when you get the energy around you, and everyone’s talking, and we’re all kind of communicating, being collaborative, you just rise.

“The natural thing to do is just to be on everyone else’s level that’s excited to get it done,” he continued. “So I never feel like that on set, in either spectrum. I usually feel it when I’m done and like, ‘Oh my God, I’m exhausted and tired and bruised.’ That’s when I kind of feel like I can come down a bit.”

Series stars Kelly Overton, Missy Peregrym, and Jonathan Scarfe are expected to return to their roles in season four.

The show airs Friday nights on SYFY. There are two episodes left in this season, “Christ Pose” and the series finale “Birth Ritual,” which airs on December 28th.

Are you excited for Van Helsing to return for a fourth season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!