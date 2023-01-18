Veep Star Addresses a Possible Return for a Reboot

One of the biggest trends in entertainment at the moment is the reboot. Numerous beloved television series are getting fresh ne takes or continuations. In many cases, the original stars are involved in these new takes and while HBO's critically acclaimed political satire comedy series Veep has only been off the air for a few years, star Julia Louis-Dreyfus hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of revisiting her role as Selina Meyer — but the star says that if there were to be more Veep, the time simply isn't now.

Speaking with Variety, Louis-Dreyfus said that she has been pitched on playing the character again, but she feels like Americans need "multiple years of normalcy in Washington before we could revisit something." She went on to say that she didn't know if a Veep reboot would be able to take on things like the January 6th insurrection, noting that it wasn't something she knew how to make funny.

"I don't know how to make that funny, especially when people lost their lives," she said.

Veep ran for seven seasons on HBO from 2012 to 2019 and followed Louis-Dreyfus character, a fictional Vice President of the United States, and her team as they try to make their mark and leave a legacy but frequently end up dealing with the day-to-day political games and machinations of Capitol Hill. In addition to Louis-Dreyfus, the series starred Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Reid Scott, Matt Walsh, and more.

What's next for Julia Louis-Dreyfus?

While Louis-Dreyfus isn't going to be appearing in a Veep reboot anytime soon, she is appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. She made several cameos in Phase 4 and will have a major role in the upcoming Thunderbolts, which begins shooting in June. Thunderbolts is set to hit theaters on July 26th, 2024.

"There's so much secrecy around it," she said. "When I first started shooting, I had to go to set wearing a black cloak with a hood and keep my head down so nobody could see it was me walking onto the soundstage."

Would you want to see a reboot of Veep? What upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!