Veronica Mars: Tina Majorino Will Not Return as Mac in Hulu Revival

The Veronica Mars revival is finally hitting Hulu this month, and it will see the return of some beloved characters as well as some fresh blood. The cast is set to include Kristen Bell, Enrico Calantoni, Percy Daggs III, Jason Dohring, Daran Norris, Dawnn Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Izabela Vidovic, Clifton Collins Jr, David Starzyk, and J.K. Simmons. However, there is one Veronica Mars alum that won’t be appearing in the new episodes: Tina Majorino, who is best known for playing Mac on the series. In the latest “Ask Ausiello” from TV Line, the site revealed that fans shouldn’t expect to see Mac’s return.

“Thank you very much for answering my previous question about Mac in the Hulu Veronica Mars revival. Unfortunately, that was back on November 8, when you said The Powers That Be were working to bring back Tina Majorino. Of course, I will love anything Veronica Mars-related, but I really feel the revival just won’t be the same without Mac! Please put my mind at ease with some good news!,” a fan asked.

“I have bad news! Hulu’s upcoming revival will be 100 percent Mac-free. The slightly better news is that the series’ crackerjack hacker gets name-dropped several times in the eight episodes (let’s just say her IT services are sorely missed). Also, we will learn why she is MIA,” Ausiello replied.

While it’s definitely a bummer that we won’t be seeing Majorino in the new series, it’s at least nice to know she hasn’t been forgotten. We definitely look forward to learning what Mac has been up to.

The new Veronica Mars revival will be the first time we’ve seen the residents of Neptune onscreen since the 2014 Veronica Mars film. Before that, the original series ran for three seasons from 2004 to 2007. You can check out an official synopsis for the new season below:

“Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach”

New episodes of Veronica Mars will hit Hulu on July 26th, and the original series is currently streaming on the site.