Vikings Final Season to Air First on Amazon Prime Video

✖

There are 10 episodes left in the ongoing saga of the Lothbrok clan, and they will be released on streaming before actually airing on TV. The first five and a half seasons of Vikings have aired on History as the channel's first original scripted series, but that won't be the case for the final half of Season 6. History and MGM Television have reached a deal with Amazon Prime Video for the streamer to run the final episodes of Vikings at the end of this year, with the episodes set for a debut on cable at some point in 2021.

All 10 remaining episodes of Vikings will be released on Prime Video on December 30th, all at once. Fans will be able to binge the final batch of episodes together, rather than waiting on the weekly release schedule to find out how the story ends.

The sale of the final season of Vikings to Amazon shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone who has been following along behind-the-scenes of the franchise. Vikings has been streaming on both Hulu and Prime Video for some time now. A spinoff of the series was greenlit at History but eventually sold to Netflix, where it will be moving forward. It appears as though the big-budget period drama was a bit too costly at times. The streaming money will certainly help with that.

"Prime Video has already delighted Prime members with all five and a half seasons of Vikings," said Brad Beale, vp worldwide content licensing at Amazon. “On Dec. 30, Prime members in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Austria and Ireland will be the first to learn the fates of the beloved characters as the epic drama concludes in the final 10 episodes."

"Our monumental Vikings saga is coming to its conclusion, but not before you’ve had to chance to watch some of my all-time favorite episodes,” added creator and showrunner Michael Hirst. “Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if you have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them."

Are you looking forward to checking out the final season of Vikings later this year? Let us know in the comments!