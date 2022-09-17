Walker Independence Series Premiere Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis for the series premiere of Walker Independence. The episode is scheduled to air on Thursday, October 6th after the season premiere of Walker. Walker Independence will take viewers into the story of the Walker family in Texas as it begins with Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara) in the late 1800s after her husband is murdered on their journey west. Abby's journey takes her to Independence, Texas where she seeks justice for her husband and meets a variety of eclectic and diverse people along the way. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

SERIES PREMIERE – In the late 1800s, Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian, embarks on a journey out west with her husband Liam (guest star Brandon Sklenar), when her husband is murdered before her eyes. After crossing paths with Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver (Katie Findlay), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby's origins, and Kai (Lawrence Kao), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), a slippery rogue, thief and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark, until she turns the tables on him. In seeking justice for her husband, Abby encounters Independence's noble deputy sheriff, Augustus (Philemon Chambers), and his new boss, Sheriff Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian), who she has reason to believe is a very bad man indeed. Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby's husband's killer, and vow to save Independence – a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems. The episode was written by Seamus Kevin Fahey from a story co-written by him and Anna Fricke and directed by Larry Teng.

Who stars in Walker Independence?

Walker Independence stars Arrow alum Katherine McNamara as Abby Walker, Walker's Matt Barr as Hoyt Rawlins — albeit a different Hoyt Rawlins than he played on Walker, Greg Hovanessian as Sheriff Tom Davidson, Lawrence Kao as Kai, Justin Johnson Cortez at Calian, Philemon Chambers as Deputy Sheriff Augustus, Katie Findlay as Kate, and Gabriela Quezada as Lucia Reyes

How is Abby related to Cordell in Walker Independence?

McNamara previously explained that Abby Walker is Cordell's "great-great-great-great grandmother — so I've gone from playing Stephen Amell's daughter in the future [on Arrow] to Jared Padalecki's grandmother, several times removed!"

When does Walker Independence debut?

As was noted previously, Walker Independence debuts on Thursday, August 6th at 9/8c after the season premiere of Walker. You can check out the trailer for Walker Independence here.