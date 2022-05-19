Walker: Independence Poster Revealed by The CW

✖

The CW's Walker franchise gets a little bit bigger this fall with the debut of Walker: Independence, a prequel to the network's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker and now, we have our first look at the series. On Thursday, during the network's Upfronts presentation, the network released the new poster for the series which is set more than a century before Walker. The series will star Arrow alum Katherine McNamara, Matt Barr, Lawrence Kao, Greg Hovanessian, Justin Johnson Cortez, and more. The series was originally announced back in December.

Before Austin, there was Independence. #WalkerIndependence is coming this Fall to The CW. pic.twitter.com/RD7D7IXn6X — Walker Independence (@CWWalkerIND) May 19, 2022

Walker: Independence is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

Seamus Fahey wrote the script for Walker: Independence, sharing story credit with Walker showrunner Anna Fricke. The pair is set to executive produce the series alongside Padalecki and director Larry Teng. The CW gave the prequel a series order earlier this month along with the Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters.

As for Walker, that series was given an early renewal back in March. The series, which stars Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a Texas ranger and widower who struggles to take care of his kids and keep his home life together following the murder of his wife, is expected debut its third season this fall. The series is currently airing its second season with the season finale set to air on Thursday, June 23rd.

