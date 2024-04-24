Walker Showrunner Teases Possibility of Closure for Cancelled Spinoff

Abby Walker's story will not be resolved in the fourth season of Walker, but producers have not ruled out the possibility of revisiting and resolving the storyline introduced on the prequel series Walker: Independence down the line. In a new interview, Walker showrunner Anna Fricke said that they didn't want to step on the toes of the Independence team, who were looking for a new home to continue the show after CW bailed on it. Now that the show is officially done, though, it seems at least possible that Walker could reference past events and clarify that the good guys made it out okay.

Walker: Independence centered on Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an ancestor of Cordell Walker's who made her way into a Western setting and almost immediately saw her husband killed before her eyes. In the town of Independence, she found a group of friends and allies to surround herself with, while trying to solve the mystery behind her husband's murder -- including how it might tie into a corrupt sheriff in town. Of course, the first season of Walker was also heavily rooted in the loss of Cordell's wife and solving the mystery behind her death.

"We couldn't get into that this season because that's sort of a delicate thing, because it was a whole separate show," Walker showrunner Anna Fricke told TVLine. "But that was, obviously, a story that we really wanted to tell and keep telling, and we got very invested in the history of those characters. So that's always a possibility in the future."

Here's the synopsis for season four of Walker, which is currently airing:

"It's a season of change for Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) as his children flee the nest, a relationship with Geri (Odette Annable) takes hold, and turmoil finds the Texas Ranger. But as Walker struggles to accept this new future, a gruesome serial killer from the past threatens to upend his life – and the lives of those he loves. Against her better judgement, Cassie (Ashley Reyes) helps Walker hide the investigation from Captain James (Coby Bell), but stumbles into a romantic entanglement in the process. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) find themselves on a dangerous journey to uncover mysteries of the Walker family's long-forgotten past..."

Walker airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CW.