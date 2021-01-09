Walker "Back in The Saddle" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Back in the Saddle", the second episode of the debut season of Walker, The CW's reboot of the classic Walker, Texas Ranger drama starring Supernatural star Jared Padalecki. With the series premiere set to establish Padalecki's Texas Ranger Cordell Walker returning home to Austin, TX after being undercover for two years, the second episode will see Walker continue to reconnect with family as well as work to get his professional life in order again.

First announced in September 2019, Walker was picked up by The CW in January 2020, though as has been the case with the rest of the network's series premieres, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- the pandemic delayed the completion of the long-running Supernatural as well, which wrapped up late last year with Padalecki going straight to work on Walker. The first trailer for the series was released in December and you can check that out for yourself in the video player up top.

A straight-up reboot of the original Walker, Texas Ranger which starred Chuck Norris and ran for eight seasons on CBS between 1993 and 2001 and also spawned a 2005 television film. As a proper reboot, it will be as though the events of the original, Chuck Norris version never existed in the Padalecki continuity. This is the same sort of approach taken by recent revivals of Magnum PI and MacGyver. In addition to Padalecki, the series stars Kale Culley, Violet Brinson, Keegan Allen, Molly Hagen, Mitch Pileggi, Coby Bell, and Lindsey Morgan.

You can check out the synopsis for "Back in the Saddle" below.

WALKER TRIES TO RECONNECT WITH HIS CHILDREN – Walker (Jared Padalecki) continues to try to reconnect with his family but finds that his kids have developed new routines with Liam (Keegan Allen). Back at work, Captain James (Coby Bell) tells Walker he needs to get recertified to be a Ranger, but old memories of Emily (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) hinder his progress. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) investigates a suspicious fire. The episode was written by Anna Fricke and directed by Steve Robin (#102). Original airdate 1/28/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Walker debuts on Thursday, January 21st at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Back in the Saddle" airs Thursday, January 28th.