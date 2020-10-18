Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Has Fun Teasing Walker Texas Ranger "Crossover"

✖

With just five episodes remaining in Supernatural's 15th and final season, series star Jared Padalecki is looking ahead to what comes after his time as Sam Winchester ends. The actor's next role is that of Cordell Walker in The CW's Walker, Texas Ranger reboot but now Padalecki is mashing up those two iconic roles in a humorous "crossover" post on social media for a good cause.

On Instagram, Padalecki shared a photo of himself standing by the iconic black Chevy Impala the Winchesters are so known for on Supernatural, a portrait of himself in cowboy attire riding a horse, and himself standing between the two items, wearing a cowboy hat and a You Define You t-shirt, part of his collection with Stands to help fund worthy causes.

"When two worlds collide, only YOU decide who YOU are, who YOU want to be, and how to make those merge," he wrote, adding "#CordellWinchester" and "#YouDefineYou. Check it out below.

First announced in September 2019, Walker was picked up by The CW in January of this year and is expected to debut on the network in January 2021, currently set for Thursday nights at 8/7c. You can check out the official synopsis below.

"WALKER, a reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” stars Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, “Me, Myself and I”) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, “Sharp Objects”) and navigate clashes with his family - an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, “Pretty Little Liars”) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, “Herman’s Head”) and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, “The X-Files”). Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, “The Game”). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett. WALKER is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (“Being Human,” “Valor”), and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore and Jared Padalecki. WALKER is from CBS Television Studios in association with Rideback."

What do you think about Padalecki's Walker/Supernatural mashup? Let us know in the comments.