WandaVision Will Explain Why Wanda is Called Scarlet Witch

A ton of exciting Marvel news came out of San Diego Comic-Con tonight, and fans of Elizabeth Olsen have a whole lot to celebrate. Not only is the actor reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the new Disney+ series, WandaVision, but she’ll also be appearing in the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. According to Peter Sciretta of /Film, something huge will finally be revealed in WandaVision: Scarlet Witch’s name. While Wanda is known as Scarlet Witch in the comics and to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character is never actually addressed by her hero name in the films.

Elizabeth Olsen says the show will be weird, deep and fun. And well finally find out why she’s called the Scarlett Witch. Paul doesn’t know how or if he’s alive in this show. — Peter Sciretta @ SDCC (@slashfilm) July 21, 2019

In order to find out WHY she’s called Scarlet Witch, we’re obviously going to have to hear the name uttered, so the real news here is that her superhero name will finally get a shout-out. Why she’s called Scarlet Witch seems fairly obvious considering she wears red, has red hair (in some of the movies) and has witch-like powers, but we certainly won’t be mad if there’s a deeper explanation.

As for Paul Bettany not knowing whether or not his character is alive, we’re going to speculate that he’ll be brought back via the multiverses in the Doctor Strange sequel. During the panel, it was confirmed that not only will the Benedict Cumberbatch-led film tie-in with WandaVision, but the Disney+ series is rumored to take place in the 1950s despite also being confirmed to take place after Endgame.

How do you think it’ll all tie in? Do you think there’s a deeper meaning to the name Scarlet Witch? Tell us in the comments!

WandaVision will hit Disney+ in Spring 2021, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theatres on May 7th, 2021.