WandaVision: Reverse House Of M Theory Brings X-Men To MCU

WandaVision has prompted hundreds of theories from fans and media outlets. Some of them might turn out to be spot on, a lot of them will turn out to be way off the mark. After all, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did admit that he has seen a few theories about upcoming titles that are pretty close to what's coming. The latest theory that has been gaining traction on social media is one that I thought was just wishful thinking but a lot of people are starting to rally behind it. With what we have seen and theorized about with WandaVision so far, could the series actually have the reverse effect of House of M and launch mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

According to a 2018 book, The Marvel Cinematic Universe Visual Dictionary, Wanda's powers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were "unlocked," indicating that the Mind Stone which Wolfgang von Strucker used to manipulate her and Pietro killed the other experiments that did not have the some necessary genes for survival. Here's the full quote: "She may be called Scarlet Witch, but Wanda's powers aren't derived from the occult. Whether it altered her or merely unlocked something latent inside Wanda, the Infinity Stone on Loki's Scepter bestowed incredible powers of the mind."

Surely, this could be a nod to a mutant gene, right? Strucker admitted that the others who were experimented on perished from the Mind Stone's powers. Wanda and Pietro, called "miracles" in the MCU at the time but known as mutants in Marvel Comics, survived the tests and gained superhuman abilities. The thing that may have been "unlocked" was the powers provided by an otherwise suppressed mutant gene.

At the time of Wanda and Pietro's introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and then in Avengers: Age of UItron, Disney and Marvel Studios did not have access to mutants in film. Those film rights were owned by Fox. The rights have since been returned to Marvel and can be used in Marvel Studios projects.

In the House of M comic, long story short, Wanda ultimately unleashes her powers across the universe and declares, "No more mutants." Mutants lose their powers. The X-Men are left in shambles. House of M has been teased within the WandaVision series but many think there might be an opposite outcome, seeing Wanda create mutants in this film franchise for the first time.

Here's the thing, if Wanda already had a mutant gene which legally could not be mentioned by Marvel Studios, a loose retcon to claim the Mind Stone unlocked the gene could be an easy way to introduce the thousands of other mutants. Wanda is heavily focused on bringing her love the Vision back to life, a character powered by the same Mind Stone which unlocked her powers. She might end up manipulating the Mind Stone's powers should she somehow come across it (it is presumably destroyed after Avengers: Endgame, so how she would do that is an unknown) or using her own powers from it (on purpose or by losing control) to send its powers out across the universe.

Maybe the unleashing of the Mind Stone powers across the universe will unlock all of the mutant genes across the Marvel Cinematic Universe? This would pave the way for the X-Men to form over time, with some of the major characters being introduced throughout the next few years of Marvel titles, with Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters eventually forming and other X-Men stories and teams forming along the way.

Still, it might just be wishful thinking.

What do you think? Is WandaVision paving the way for X-Men and mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!