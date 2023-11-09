WandaVision Director Matt Shakman Addresses Mephisto Rumors

Matt Shakman, the director of WandaVision, addresses those fan theories surrounding the Marvel villain Mephisto. WandaVision was the first TV show developed by Marvel Studios for Disney+, reintroducing fans to Wanda Maximoff and Vision following the events of Avengers: Endgame. The way WandaVision was structured – taking inspiration from popular TV shows and sitcoms like I Love Lucy – led to a lot of early confusion and theories regarding what villain was pulling the strings. While it was revealed to be Agatha Harkness all along, many fans thought there were clues pointing to Mephisto, Marvel's version of the devil. That wound up being false, which also led to disappointment. However, Shakman says Mephisto was never a part of WandaVision.

"There were some deep readings of the text that led to certain conclusions that were wrong," Matt Shakman told Inverse. "Mephisto was never a part of our plan. So that was a head-scratcher. But hey, he's a great character."

WandaVision became an instant hit for Marvel and Disney+, with the show already spawning a spinoff in the Agatha-centric Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, and a rumored Vision Quest. There are currently no plans for a second season of WandaVision. Scarlett Witch took a villainous turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Elizabeth Olsen's character seemingly dying by the end of the film.

Mephisto rumored for Ironheart appearance

While Mephisto was absent from WandaVision, there are rumors he will be played by Sacha Baron Cohen in the Disney+ original series Ironheart. A copyright filing by Marvel Studios has Cohen listed as "Mystery Man," which may be a placeholder for Mephisto.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis previously asked Ironheart star Dominique Thorne about the Mephisto rumors, with the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star expertly avoiding any spoiler talk. "Oh man, the series is on its way," Thorne said in our interview last November. "We just finished filming, actually, on November 2 and I think there's a lot for fans to sink their teeth into, especially if they enjoyed what they got to see of Riri Williams in a whole other world that was not her own. I think they might be in for a good time, stepping into a world that is her own."

Matt Shakman directing Fantastic Four reboot

Matt Shakman was originally going to direct Star Trek 4, but was wooed back to Marvel Studios to direct Fantastic Four. This will be the first Fantastic Four film under the Marvel Studios banner, with the previous entries coming from 20th Century Fox. There have yet to be any confirmed castings for the movie, but Shakman did address the many casting rumors with ComicBook.com in February.

"There are a lot out there, man. They really are. It's pretty crazy. As I learned from WandaVision, too, it is so lovely to see the level of engagement that fans have with this material, because I'm a fan too, and I have been reading Fantastic Four since I was a kid," Shakman said. "I love these characters. I love the chance that we have to bring them to the MCU and I really want to get it right and I know that everybody out there is really excited and feels passionate in the same way wanting to get it right. And so I encourage it. I think it's great. But yeah, I have no early answers for anyone today about casting."

"Yeah, unfortunately, I have no comments to make." The Fantastic Four director added when asked if the roles had already been cast.