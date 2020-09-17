Marvel's WandaVision Disney+ Page Gets Updated

✖

Things have been quiet on the Marvel Studios front since the coronavirus pandemic took hold earlier this year. Save for projects being delayed, the Disney-owned superhero studio has yet to announce anything official about its upcoming slate. That changed a bit on Wednesday when Disney+ confirmed that WandVision, one of the upcoming TV shows from Marvel, was still going to debut in 2020, despite production delays related to COVID-19. While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is on a delay, WandaVision is still on track, and its placeholder on the Disney+ website has been updated to reflect the news.

There have been no major changes on the Disney streaming site, but a short message has been added to WandaVision that should excite fans. The page for the show now says "Coming Soon," letting everyone know that the premiere really is just around the corner.

A specific release date for WandaVision hasn't been announced, and it likely won't be arriving until sometime in December, but it is encouraging to see that the series will be arriving this year. The coronavirus pandemic caused the productions of WandVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki to all shut down, meaning that they would likely be delayed. Fortunately, however, a couple of the projects have been able to get back to filming this week. WandaVision is the most contained series of the trio, making filming a little bit easier at this time. It looks like that show will jump ahead of Falcon and become the first live-action TV series from Marvel Studios.

WandaVision will likely feel much different than previous Marvel Studios projects, considering just how strange its concepts appear to be. Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the MCU, said earlier this year that the show is

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by [Jac Schaeffer] and her staff of writers - and it is f-cking bonkers," Bettany said. "I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

Are you looking forward to seeing WandaVision on Disney+ this year? Let us know in the comments!