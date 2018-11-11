Marvel Reveals the Origin of the Infinity Stones

Thanks to Avengers: Infinity War, the Infinity Stones are some of the most well-known relics in pop culture today. Since their introduction into the Marvel comics mythos in the early 1970s as the Infinity Gems, the actual origin of the stones has long been a mystery.

That is, of course, until the House of Ideas revealed how the Infinity Stones were formed earlier this week.

WARNING: Major spoilers for Infinity Wars #5 are up ahead. Proceed with caution if you have yet to read the latest issue of the cosmic epic by Gerry Duggan and Mike Deodato Jr.

In this month’s issue of Infinity Wars, Loki — yes, the God of Mischief — was able to wrestle all six Infinity Stones away from Gamora, the primary antagonist of the title so far. Now with the most powerful objects in the universe, Loki takes them to Quarry of the Gods, thinking he’d be able to access never-before-seen powers at the bottom of the pit.

As Loki descends, it’s clear that something is wrong — the Infinity Stones have no power in the bottom of the quarry. It’s there where we see the true origin of the Infinity Stones.

There, Loki finds a group of Celestials who have created — and are actively mining — the Infinity Stones to send out across all realities of the multiverse. An interesting development considering the Son of Laufey just recently tried to take over Earth with a group of Dark Celestials.

With the group at the bottom of the Quarry of the Gods able to manufacture Infinity Stones and spread them out across all of the multiverse, this new group could very well be the oldest of their kind.

In the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe, movie-goers were first introduced in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. Although they didn’t manufacture the Infinity Stones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — or a fact that has yet to be revealed, that is — they did harness the power of the stones for their benefit.

As far as Loki’s live-action counterpart, the character is set to get his own mini-series on the House of Mouse’s new streaming service, Disney+. Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the news in a quarterly earnings call yesterday.

With Tom Hiddleston set to reprise his role from the movies, the actor spoke about the potential of his role expanding at a recent convention.

“Listen… I’ve heard some amazing theories about this,” Hiddleston explained. “I was in a park in London a couple of weeks ago, and some guys came and said hi, and they asked me the same question. They said, ‘Hey, listen, we need an answer to this question. All the other times Loki’s died’ — there’s been a few — ‘he stabs with his right hand. And now he’s stabbing with his left hand.’ I was like, ‘That’s incredible attention to detail.’”

What do you think about this Infinity Stone origin retcon? Are you looking forward to a Loki show on Disney+?