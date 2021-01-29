✖

Marvel's WandaVision Episode 4 is now out on Disney+, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series just keeps getting darker and more twisted with each new episode. Since WandaVision is the first of Marvel Studio's Disney+ series, a lot of fans are wondering if the shows will follow the same format as MCU movies. Fans have grown accustomed to Marvel movies ending on a trademark post-credits scene that offers big reveals and new twists. So is that tradition continuing on the small screen? Does WandaVision Episode 4 have a post-credits scene, even if the first three episodes didn't?

Warning: Mild WandaVision SPOILERS Follow!

The quick and easy answer is NO, WandaVision's episodes do NOT have a post-credits scene. If that's all you want to know, you can stop reading now, before we breakdown how the ending of each WandaVision episode does play out.

WandaVision Episode 4 ends just like the first three - with a major cliffhanger that teases much deeper intrigue for episode 5. Episode 1 ended with the odd reveal that Wanda and Vision don't actually know how they got married or ended up in the town of Westview; the second episode took the weird up a notch by ending on the reveal that Wanda is spontaneously pregnant, and somehow able to rewind and remix reality to suit her whims.

Episode 3 ended with a dark reveal beneath the happy new mom facade Wanda has put on. Geraldine (Teyonah Parris) has a "wake up" moment where she remembers Wanda's brother Pietro was killed by Ultron - a memory that causes Wanda to expel from the fantasy world bubble, revealing the real world outside, and an entire army of S.W.O.R.D. agents on the scene. Much of WandaVision episode 4 is spent revealing "Geraldine's" true identity, origin, and connection to S.W.O.R.D., but the episode ends by revisiting the end of Episode 3 from a new perspective. This time we saw Wanda momentarily break from her delusion and faux world, to be reminded that Vision is actually dead, and the version of him she's living with is just an illusion.

In the end, WandaVision follows the format of good TV, hooking viewers into seeing the next episode - no post-credits scene needed. That's not to say you shouldn't take the time to watch the intriguing (and well-animated) WandaVision credits sequence. The end credits of the show seem to offer some pretty intriguing visual clues about the nature of the faux reality we're seeing while highlighting some key objects that could end up being important to the show's mysteries. Based on what we've seen so far, each episode brings a little more insight and awareness to what the end credits are referencing, which could be a fun puzzle as new WandaVision episodes premiere each week.

WandaVision streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+.