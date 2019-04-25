Avengers: Endgame’s Scrapped Post-Credits Scene Appears in WandaVision Episode 5

✖

WandaVision Episode 5 repurposes a scene conceived as the post-credits tag trailing Avengers: Endgame, where a grieving Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) discovers the dead body of the Vision (Paul Bettany). According to Bettany, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige vetoed the Endgame post-credits scene setting up WandaVision — and a reveal that the synthezoid superhero is still dead after being killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War. In Episode 5, "On a Very Special Episode...," a surveillance recording released by S.W.O.R.D. Acting Director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg) shows Wanda storming the top-secret location of the Vision's picked-apart corpse, which is resurrected in the suburbs of Westview nine days before the events of WandaVision.

As seen in TV spots for the season, a future episode revisits Wanda's assault against the S.W.O.R.D. facility after watching the scene play out through video camera footage in Episode 5. Previously released concept art revealed in Marvel's Avengers: Endgame - The Art of the Movie book shows the Scarlet Witch working her magic — so to speak — on Vision's colorless corpse before its surprise reappearance in Episode 4.

"At one point I was going to be in a tag, where [Wanda] opened a sort of body bag drawer and there was the Vision," Bettany previously told IMDb. "Kevin kind of talked to me and said, 'I've got to pull the shots.'"

WandaVision creator and head writer Jac Schaeffer previously hinted at the Marvel Studios original series eventually airing its own post-credits teaser, which could propel Wanda into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"We looked at the show in a lot of different ways and a lot of different structural ways, but yeah. That's a tricky question and I'm having trouble dodging it," Schaeffer told Entertainment Tonight. "I would say that in any Marvel property, you should watch the thing in its entirety, no matter what. That's what I would say."

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays at midnight on Disney+.

