Marvel's Kevin Feige Reveals How The Mandalorian Inspired WandaVision Marketing

Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige reveals how The Mandalorian "inspired" marketing behind WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series coming to Disney+ this week. Filming on the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring series began in November 2019, around the time the first live-action Star Wars series launched as a day-one title on Disney's newly started streaming service. From there, Marvel looked on as Disney marketing helped make The Mandalorian an event series that swiftly unseated Netflix's Stranger Things as the most in-demand digital series in its first week of release.

"On WandaVision, we were all underway long before we saw The Mandalorian," the Marvel Studios president and producer said Sunday during a virtual press conference attended by ComicBook.com. "There is lots and lots of The Mandalorian that has inspired us at Marvel Studios, not the least of which is the StageCraft [integrated virtual production platform] that we're using on some upcoming projects."

Across two seasons of the wildly popular Mandalorian, Feige said, "It was amazing to see the marketing job Disney did in event-izing that."

Feige then reiterated that WandaVision and Marvel's other television projects — including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, releasing in March, as well as Loki and Hawkeye, out later this year — are "as important as the projects going into theaters ... They certainly showed they can do that on Disney+ with Mandalorian."

For the first time, the film and television sides of the MCU will interlink by sharing characters and story threads between both the big and small screen. The events of WandaVision lead into the feature films Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and a grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will make her return opposite Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in the theatrically-released Captain Marvel 2.

Like The Mandalorian, episodes of the Marvel Studios shows will release weekly on Fridays after WandaVision launches Phase Four of the MCU with a rare two-episode series premiere.

Feige noted that some competing streaming services release an entire season all at once, but Marvel prefers the "fun week-to-week discussion." Feige believes Disney+ was "very smart to drop [episodes] weekly" and credits those weekly conversations for helping build buzz and drive excitement around The Mandalorian — something he looks forward to happening with WandaVision.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, WandaVision premieres January 15 on Disney+.

