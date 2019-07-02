Marvel's Kevin Feige on Long Delay Between Spider-Man: Far From Home and WandaVision

✖

Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige says there is "great anticipation" for the January 15 premiere of Marvel Studios series WandaVision, which ends a 563-day Marvel-less streak started with the release of last summer's Spider-Man: Far From Home. When the Disney-owned studio pushed its Black Widow solo film from May to November and then to May 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 became the first year without a Marvel Studios movie since 2009. The 675 days separating Far From Home and Black Widow's new 2021 date is the second-longest gap between Marvel Studios movies, behind only the 693-day wait from 2008's The Incredible Hulk to Iron Man 2 in 2010.

The wait between Far From Home and WandaVision has "caused great, great anticipation," Feige told Emmy Magazine in its latest issue. Like its feature films, Marvel Studios is treating its slate of cinematic-quality television series as events.

"The marketing team — the people who make our amazing films feel like events — they're doing the same thing for our Disney+ series," Feige said. "That was something very important to us and important to Disney when we decided to enter this new arena. And it helps that each series is unique, interesting, and a new entering point."

WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series, launches Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the year without a Marvel movie, Marvel Studios will unleash an unprecedented 10 projects throughout 2021 — including Disney+ original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Sony-Marvel feature Spider-Man 3.

"Streaming is 100 percent the future and where consumers want to watch things," Feige told Emmy Magazine ahead of the premiere episode of WandaVision. "And hopefully they'll want to watch our longform narrative series. An experience like WandaVision is something you can't get in a movie. You go to movies for things you can't get on streaming, and you go to streaming for things you can't get in a theater. And of course, everything in a theater goes to streaming eventually."

Along with feature films Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals, Marvel's small screen efforts for 2021 include the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki and new series like Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision premieres only on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.