WandaVision Fan Crafts Perfect Photon Fan Art

Sooner or later, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will turn into a full-blown superhero. In fact, we've already seen hints of the transformation in the latest episode of WandaVision, as the SWORD agent's x-ray and bloodwork wouldn't show up normal. As such, fans are preparing for the official arrival of the character's superhero alter ego. While some hope she'll choose to adopt the name Spectrum — one she's been known by as of late in the source material — others are hoping she'll choose the same nickname her mother Maria had as a fighter pilot: Photon.

One dedicated WandaVision fan even went the length to craft a piece of fan art featuring Rambeau in a comic-accurate Photon suit, one that draws inspiration from the suit Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) currently wears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. See it for yourself below.

According to WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer, introducing an adult Rambeau was a top priority for the show, after the character last appeared in Captain Marvel as a child.

"Our priority was introducing Monica. That was always what we wanted to do well at the top of the show, and second to that, our priority was sort of the 180 of [Episode 4] being entirely separate from what we've seen [in WandaVision]," Schaeffer told Entertainment Tonight. "But we also wanted to answer the question of, 'Where are we in the MCU timeline?' So this idea seemed to satisfy all of those things all at once."

"We learned so much about Monica and what she's dealing with in that cold open," the writer added. "And then, of course, it's always exciting to be able to approach MCU canon and shed new light on it. But we felt that it really worked for Monica's character, and what it meant for her, and we also really loved the idea that Maria had built S.W.O.R.D. from the ground up."

