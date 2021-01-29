WandaVision: So When Is Nick Fury Showing Up?

✖

After three episodes, it's safe to say that we still don't really know what is going on in Marvel's WandaVision. Marvel Studios has teased that Episode 4 will peel back the curtain a bit more, but we all know there will still be a ton of questions left after it comes and goes. What we do know, however, is that Westview is a very strange place, something is going on with Wanda, and that the mysterious SWORD organization is somehow involved. SWORD could end up being the key to this whole thing by the time all is said and done, potentially making the group a key player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. And if that's the case, it stands to reason that one Nick Fury could be a major missing piece to the WandaVision puzzle.

In the comics, SWORD is basically the outer space version of SHIELD. It's easy to tell by the creative code names. That fact on its own had folks believing Fury was already running SWORD in the MCU, seeing as how he was running missions with Skrulls from a space station at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, we've learned in WandaVision that this version of SWORD is a little bit different than the one in the comics, and it seems more like a replacement for SHIELD.

If the space station seen in Far From Home was part of SWORD, then Nick Fury is likely directly involved with whatever is happening in Westview. For all we know, the residents of Westview could be Skrulls, given that Monica Rambeau was established as being different from the rest of the bunch. It's a bit of a longshot, but it could certainly happen!

Either way, it's hard to believe an operation of this magnitude could be going on without Fury knowing about it. There's also the theory that it Rambeau, who has an established relationship with Fury, could be running point on the whole Westview operation, and Fury isn't being kept up to speed with what's going on. In both scenarios, Fury is involved.

When a secret government organization is part of the story in the MCU, it's hard to believe Fury won't pop up at some point. He may show up on a helicopter in the final episode asking everyone what's going on. He could just appear once on a brief video chat with Monica or Jimmy Woo. But it seems more likely than not that he will show up at some point. It's just a matter of when.

Do you think we'll see Nick Fury on WandaVision this season? Let us know in the comments!