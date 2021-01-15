Marvel's WandaVision Is Now Streaming on Disney+

✖

Marvel fans have been waiting for a year and a half to see something new from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the time has finally come. WandaVision, Marvel Studios' first foray into television, is officially available on Disney+. The series was originally planned for a late 2020 release, but it was pushed back by a few weeks due to filming shutdowns related to the pandemic. But unlike most projects, WandaVision didn't have to get pushed back too far, allowing it to be released in early 2021.

Like The Mandalorian and other shows on Disney+, WandaVision is a weekly-release series, meaning that it isn't following the all-at-once binge release model made famous by Netflix. That said, the show did kick off with more than one episode for fans to check out.

The first two episodes of WandaVision are now available to stream on Disney+, and they are each about 30 minutes long. All nine episodes in the series will come in at around the same length, but the first week offers a double dose of the new project.

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, reprising their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series is set to feel like classic TV sitcoms from various decades, but it is clear that not everything is as it seems, and something potentially sinister is lurking beneath the surface.

In addition to Olsen and Bettany reprising their roles from the MCU films, WandaVision will feature a couple of other familiar Marvel faces throughout the series. Kat Dennings is returning as Darcy Lewis, who was last seen in Thor: The Dark World, while Randall Park is once again set to play Jimmy Woo, from Ant-Man and the Wasp. Teyonah Parris is taking on the role of an older Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Captain Marvel's good friend Maria Rambeau. Kathryn Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and Emma Caulfield Ford also appear in the series.

Are you excited to finally check out WandaVision on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!