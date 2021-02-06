WandaVision Includes Inadvertent Nod to Magneto

✖

While fans of WandaVision may still be holding out hope to see a version of Magneto pop up in the show before all is said and done, the show may have already inadvertently referenced the iconic X-Men antagonist. Before we get too much further, the following article includes major spoilers for WandaVision Episode Five. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see "On a Very Special Episode..."

As WandaVision continues to churn its plot forward, the lines between hero and villain manage to get even muddier, with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) shaping up to be the show's primary antagonist, at least as of now. That much was made even more apparent by the latest episode of the series, as Wanda shows SWORD just how powerful she can be.

In the episode, acting SWORD director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg) orders SWORD agents to use a drone to shoot Maximoff. The only problem is, she foils their plot completely. She then exits WandaWorld and confronts Hayward and his agents directly, and it's here where she pulls a move similar to what we've seen from Magneto a few times.

Tossing the drone down at Hayward's feet, Maximoff then uses her hypnosis to sway the SWORD agents into pointing their guns directly at their boss. If you think back to X-Men, Ian McKellen's Magneto pulled a similar move and used his powers to turn the firearms of police officers against the peacekeepers. More recently, Michael Fassbender's version of the iconic Marvel villain had a similar moment in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Of course, there's no direct reference to Magneto. In fact, the episode makes sure to note the names of Wanda and Pietro's parents were Oleg and Irina Maximoff. The two were killed by mortar shells made by Stark Industries, an event Wanda's still grappling with some 26 years after the fact.

Maybe we'll get Magneto eventually; there are, after all, still four episodes left to go.

The first five episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

Do you think any other surprise character will end up appearing?

