WandaVision Creator Defends Series Name

No matter what you think about it, Jac Schaeffer is 100-percent behind the WandaVision name. First announced by Marvel Studios back in 2019, the name itself initially drew plenty of criticism from online circles for going against the grain of typical Marvel fare. Now, Schaeffer says she wouldn't have it any other way.

Doing some post-release press with Collider, the writer revealed not only was the name Kevin Feige's idea, but she jokingly threatened to quit the show if they decided not to use the name.

"I mean, so Kevin [Feige], when we were thinking about titles... I mean, there are things where I am like, 'Oh, that was my idea. That was my idea,'" Schaefer told the website. "But Kevin came in and was like 'I'm thinking of naming it WandaVision, but I don't know.' And I was like, 'I will quit before we don't use that title.' That's what it is. That's the show. I love it. And I know when the title came out and people were kind of ripping it, I was like 'Yeah, you wait.'"

In the same chat, Schaffer added that she was drawn to the project solely for how unconventional it is. Part-sitcom, part-Marvel blockbuster is the lone reason she decided to take the gig.

"I love it when there's an idea that it's like, 'That doesn't make any sense,'" she added. "I love that kind of idea because then it's like, 'Well, how do you make it work?'And when I first heard about it, I thought it was so exciting, but there was a very tiny voice inside of me that was like 'Good luck.' So yeah. I also think that it's so fun to take these characters who we've only seen embroiled in the biggest of stakes, in galactic stakes, and have them worried about getting dinner right for the boss. That's the kind of stuff I want to watch."

The first five episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

