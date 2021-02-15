WandaVision: Episode 6 Hides a Surprising Gaming Easter Egg

✖

We’re officially two-thirds of the way through Marvel’s WandaVision, and the series has undeniably given fans quite a lot to take in. As the mystery surrounding Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and The Vision (Paul Bettany) and their seemingly-perfect suburban life in Westview has begun to grow more and more complicated, fans have turned to a wide array off Easter eggs and references to try to predict what the series’ future holds. As a newly-discovered reference from the TVDetails subreddit reveals, there’s a chance that the series could be teasing things through even the most innocuous of Easter eggs. Spoilers for Episode 6 of WandaVision, “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”, below! Only look if you want to know!

Episode 6, which is modeled after the Malcolm in the Middle-esque sitcoms of the late 1990s and early 2000s, puts an interesting focus on Wanda and Vision’s young sons, Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne). In the episode’s opening sequence, Billy and Tommy can be seen doing an array of various culturally-relevant things, including playing a game of Dance Dance Revolution. As Reddit user kidkolumbo pointed out, the level of DDR that Billy and Tommy are playing is for a song called “Butterfly”, which introduced a popular technique in the game known as the “Butterfly Spin/Turn”.

While "Butterfly's" inclusion in the episode is brief, it takes on an additional significance when you realize how butterflies have factored into WandaVision thus far. In the series’ third episode, “Now in Color”, butterflies serve as a recurring motif in the nursery that Wanda and Vision are constructing for their future kid. At one point, when Wanda’s powers briefly glitch as a result of her pregnancy contractions, the butterflies on a mobile above the nursery’s crib even transform into real butterflies.

Given the fact that Episode 3 ended with Billy and Tommy’s birth -- and the fact that the MCU has a precedent for baking in Easter eggs -- the return of the butterfly motif in Episode 6 feels significant in some capacity. On a surface level, the butterflies could simply represent the “butterfly effect,” and the notion that what’s happening within the Westview anomaly will continue to have consequences far beyond what any of the main characters could even imagine. But there’s also the chance that the butterflies could be representative of Layla Miller/Butterfly, a mutant character who first debuted in the pivotal and controversial Scarlet Witch-centered storyline House of M.

In that event, Layla is revealed to be a mutant girl who is one of the few characters who remembered what happened before Scarlet Witch rewrote reality. Gifted the ability to remember that alternate reality and other past events, as well as the ability to resurrect other people and remind them of their own alternate lives, she went on to become a pivotal member of X-Factor Investigations, and even a mentee of Dr. Doom.

While it’s unclear if WandaVision could even bring in Butterfly, the fact that her namesake has been popping up throughout the series thus far -- especially as some fans have campaigned for the series to essentially do a “reverse House of M” and bring mutants into the MCU -- is definitely noteworthy.

