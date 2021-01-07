WandaVision TV Rating Officially Revealed by Disney+

✖

We're a little over a week away from the debut of WandaVision, the first-ever live-action Disney+ series that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After multiple buzzworthy trailers, and an over year-long drought of MCU content, fans are particularly excited to see exactly what the series has in store. Details are gradually coming to light ahead of the series premiere later this month -- including its rating. Disney+ has officially updated their landing page for WandaVision, which reveals that the nine-episode series will be rated TV-PG.

This rating is definitely lower than some Marvel fans might have been expecting, as every film installment in the franchise thus far has gotten a PG-13 rating. That being said, it isn't an unprecedented rating for MCU content, as Agents of SHIELD also was rated TV-PG across its seven-season run.

Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series will also star Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo.

"The show is complicated, because we're incorporating the rules of the MCU and narrowing in on suburban family sitcoms — but not all the episodes are structurally similar," co-executive producer Mary Livanos recently told Emmys magazine. "What's fun about it is that it leads the audience to ask questions about when this takes place or whether this is a social experiment and if this is an alternative reality and an unraveling of the mystery. We're excited that the Disney+ platform allows us the creative space to play around."

