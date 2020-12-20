WandaVision Fans Notice Captain America: The Winter Soldier Easter Egg in Trailer

✖

With the rapid evolution of Disney+, Marvel Studios will now have the ability to dive into intense character studies on the fan-favorite roles it has introduced over the past decade. In WandaVision, it looks like they'll do just that — seemingly going over how the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) managed to get her powers as a result of one of the Infinity Stones. Now that we've gotten two trailers and a few television spots for the Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring series, fans have started to break it down frame by frame and one has noticed something peculiar.

At the moment involving the Mind Stone, Olsen's Wanda Maximoff can be seen in the same garb her character was wearing during the post-credits scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In the Winter Soldier scene, viewers of the MCU are first introduced to the Maximoff Twins, who were held in captivity by HYDRA.

Slowing the aforementioned shot down, you can clearly see the stone's blue casing explode before releasing the energy of the Mind Stone — the same energies used to create both Wanda and Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), and the ones embedded into the head of Vision (Bettany).

Earlier this month, Olsen herself revealed the television show we pull inspiration from two different comic series — one being Tom King and Gabrial Walta's acclaimed run involving Vision.

"Kevin told me he wanted to merge two different comic series as inspiration. He explained the series would show how Wanda is originally from an Eastern European country and grew up on American black-market products like television," Olsen told Emmy Magazine, which notes the Marvel star "cuts herself off to avoid revealing spoilers."

"I was a little bit nervous about Marvel doing something on television, because what does that mean and how could it possibly intertwine?" Olsen said of Feige's plans to have the film and television sides of the franchise intersect like never before. "But I got so excited when I heard that nugget of the idea."

WandaVision debuts on Disney+ beginning January 15th.

