WandaVision Episode 7 Commercial Explained: What Is Nexus?

WandaVision episode 7's commercial has viewers asking: What is Nexus? It's not a word you hear very often, but it's a perfect fit for this 2000s-inspired commercial for anti-depressants and other opiating medicines popular at the time. In Marvel Comics, the word "Nexus" is certainly a loaded one, applying to any number of pivotal figures and realms connected to the Marvel Multiverse - and the character of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. Short version: WandaVision's Nexus commercial may be the official Marvel Cinematic Universe reveal that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is one of the powerful and important beings in the entire Marvel Multiverse.

WARNING - WandaVision Episode 7 SPOILERS Follow!

In the WandaVision Episode 7 Nexus Commercial, we see the same actress from the other live-action commercials as a depressed woman, sitting lonely on a park bench. Dark clouds literally form over her, and she's seen falling into bed, restless and awake. The narrator does a spot-on job of mimic the real commercials, asking the viewer if they feel down and depressed, then telling them to consult their doctor about "Nexus." Things take a turn when it's advertised that the drug can "anchor you back to your reality. Or the reality of your choosing." Like any good 2000s medication, there are, of course, some side effects to consider:

Feeling your feelings

Confronting your truth

Seizing your destiny

(Possibly) More depression

The ad ends by saying you shouldn't take Nexus unless your doctor has cleared you to move on with your life. The final tagline says "Nexus: because the world doesn't revolve around you... Or does it?"

WandaVision Nexus Commercial Explained

(Photo: Disney)

As stated above, the word "Nexus" is a loaded one in Marvel Comics lore. The closest connection to the events of WandaVision (and where we know the story goes afterward) is the idea of Wanda being one of Marvel's "Nexus Beings." Nexus Beings are rare individuals who can affect probability factors in the Universal Time Stream (or the "Nexus of All Realities"), in ways that ripple across the entire Multiverse. There is one Nexus Being in every reality of the Multiverse, acting as the "anchor" of that reality. Nexus Beings also give birth to very powerful beings who are also pivotal to fate of the Multiverse.

Obviously this all lines up with the story WandaVision has been building - but there are also some larger MCU connections to consider. The 'doctors orders' line seems too on-the-nose to not be a foreshadowing of the story Doctor Strange of the Multiverse of Madness will tell. WandaVision is breaking Wanda, but the "doctor" that helps her accept her power and responsibility as a Nexus Being may have to be Doctor Strange, Marvel's Sorcerer Supreme.

Nexus Beings are monitored by cosmic forces like the Time Variance Authority and its Time Keeper successors. The TVA will be featured in the Loki series, and the "big bad" for MCU Phase 4, Kang The Conqueror is also tied to Nexus beings, as well. In the comics, Kang's elder self, Immortus, has a long history of manipulating Vision and Wanda's life together - including the birth of their twin sons. Immortus wanted Wanda's Nexus power in order to become the master of time and Multiverse - which could be the larger scheme we're going to see unfold in WandaVision, Loki, Spider-Man 3, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

NEXUS Vision Connection

Of course, Wanda is the only MCU character with a "Nexus" connection: Avengers Age of Ultron used the "NEXUS Internet Hub" as the means by which the J.A.R.V.I.S. was preserved after Ultron's first digital attack. Tony Stark recovered J.A.R.V.I.S. from the NEXUS Internet exchange point in Oslo, Norway, in order to later download him into the body of The Vision.

Could WandaVision's Nexus commercial be a foreshadow that Vision will have a road to true rebirth in the MCU? Fans seem to think so...

WandaVision is finishing its run with new episodes Fridays on Disney+.